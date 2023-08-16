Flying Finn could help Sheffield Steelers win the EIHL title says countryman

New Steelers' winger Mikko Juusola has all the tools to help Sheffield win silverware this season, according to a team-mate at the EIHL club.

Juusola is the penultimate player to be announced as a member of the 21 squad for the 2023-24 season.

By his own admission, his offensive numbers were not great last season, he was goalless after 32 games in the Finnish Liiga and in the Czech Republic.

That run of bad luck meant he became available to leagues and clubs further down the food chain.

Mikko Juusola at his former team, SaPKo

That included Sheffield.

Fellow Finn Niklas Nevalainen has no doubts about Juusola's quality and is thrilled to have him on board at the Arena.

"He is a good and strong skater with good skills, I think he will be a great asset for us for sure" said the defenceman, who flew over to the UK on Monday, ready to embark on his second year at the club.

"He is a great guy off the ice too, you need guys like him if you want to win something."

Niklas Nevalainen, pic by Dean Woolley

Certainly, Juusola has a great pedigree.

He represented the Finland U20 side and has dressed for 75 games in the Liiga (22 points total.)

When Steelers came calling, he dismissed other EIHL teams that were showing an interest, like Coventry Blaze.

"My agent had said there were some teams interested in the UK but I didn't pay so much attention and see them though" said Juusola.

"I had spoken with Niklas and he said good things about the organisation, it was a pretty easy call after that. Sheffield was the best option.

"I have been working out hard in the Summer and I think I am in a good shape.

"I have learned from last season and my confidence is back on."

Juusola, 25, regards himself as a speedy winger who does have an end product at the opposition net.

"If you forget last season I CAN score goals and forecheck hard" he told The Star.

"I have played more left-wing but can play on the right, no problem."

The forward says he enjoys operating on the Power Play and getting as much ice time as possible.

He says his biggest career achievement so far was in 2017-2018 when he became an U20 Liiga champion.

"My ambition now is to win trophies and help the team as much as I can, win as many games as possible, that's the biggest thing.

"You have to do whatever is needed - like blocking shots - to win games" he stressed.

"I want to play good hockey as long as I can. If it goes well, like I hope it will, in England maybe I will stay there."

Jussola, who has never been to England before, will be joined by his girlfriend.