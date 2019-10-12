Fife Flyers 3 Sheffield Steelers 10 - Aaron Fox's men romp to best win of the season so far
Sheffield Steelers' first trip of the season to Kirkcaldy ended in their most spectacular win of the season tonight.
Their thumping 10-3 victory at Fife Flyers was a major boost to the team, whose away form has been good...but never this good.
Marc-Olivier Vallerand scored his first hat-trick for Sheffield as they easily secured the points.
Steelers have now won four of their seven league games so far.
Sheffield, who had new signing Finnish defenceman, Mikko Kuukka, in the line-up, along with recent injury-victim Aaron Brocklehurst, can move forward with this emphatic win under their belts.
They visit Dundee Stars on Sunday.
After a series of penalties, utility-expert Eric Meland, showed his offensive expertise, scoring from John Armstrong and Lucas Sandström at 6:51.
Flyers, who had lost 3-4 at home to Dundee Stars last weekend, went further behind when Davey Phillips did what he had been threatening to do for a couple of games and scored to make it 2-0 to Steelers.
And while a 5-on-3 penalty meant Fife scored a power play reply from Flyers' most creative player so far this season, Tim Crowder, Steelers forged further ahead.
Vallerand skated off the flank and scored at 22:05 and four minutes later Anthony DeLuca popped up to make it 4-1 after a breakaway figuring Tanner Eberle.
Steelers then effectively secured the game by chalking up runaway 5-1 lead, John Armstrong netting before Eberle slotted between the goalie's legs.
It had been a 4-1 middle period, all the goals coming even-handed.
Sheffield didn't take their foot of the gas with a goal with Michael Davies slotting into an empty net on the power play.
Fife were pretty awful- and they conceded an eighth from Vallerand's second, on another power play, scoring past Fife goalie Adam Morrison, who had gone into the game with an impressive 93.33 save ratio.
There was a late and bizarre late goal flurry: Vallerand and Lemtyugov scoring before a late effort from Chase Schaber.
But this was a fabulous result for coach Aaron Fox; his best yet.