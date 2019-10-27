Fife Flyers 1 Sheffield Steelers 4

Michael Davies contests the puck at Fife.

A long bus ride north following Saturday's home defeat focused Aaron Fox's team on what they needed to do to attain their third win of the season over Flyers.

Robert Dowd and Nikolai Lemtyugov wrapped up the points with a brace each to ensure Steelers stay top of the division.

Fife, who had been edged out 4-3 the night before at Nottingham Panthers, wanted revenge for the 10-3 walloping they had endured at Sheffield's hands 15 days earlier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Steelers were also a wounded animal after Coventry Blaze beat them 5-3 in Sheffield on Saturday; and they took advantage of an early Power Play.

The Scots were four seconds away from killing a Chase Schaber tripping minor, when Dowd scored at 4:21.

And the home side seemed to have another reverse when their goalie Adam Morrison needed treatment on the ice after what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

Lemtyugov came a cropper after James Livingston clattered him with trip, and Kyle Just called for hooking.

But Sheffield could not exploit either man-advantage.

With Marco Vallerand out injured courtesy of a slash on Saturday, and Miikka Kukka also absent, Steelers were effectively running three lines, six defence and Lucas Sandstrom.

And they were caught out at the start of the second period, with Fife equalising on a short-handed play.

Danick Gauthier had sat out for holding, but the Fife penalty killers got to work and conjured up a goal for four-season Flyer Carlo Finucci, assisted by Paul Crowder at 22:46.

The scattering of penalties did not entirely ruin the game rhythm, with Tanner Eberle and Anthony DeLuca combining well and Sheffield goalie Tomas Duba having to be on his toes to thwart Sam Jones.

But Sheffield were being caned by the officials, Dowd, John Armstrong, Lemtyugov and James Bettauer all ordered to the penalty box, the last two creating a 5-on-3 for the Scots.

There was a let-off for Duba as Jones' wrist shot pinged against his pipework.

And that was replicated at the other end when Dowd saw his effort meet a similar fate.

So after 40 minutes, both sides had created chances..but neither had imposed themselves sufficiently.

That was all to change.

On a rare five-on-five spell at the start of the final session Steelers went ahead again, with Lemtyugov scoring his first goal in six games with a superb individual skate while under pressure.