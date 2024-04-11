That's not bad for a winger who failed to score in 33 games in his home country and Czechia last season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The double-winners will be runaway favourites to breeze through eight-place Fife Flyers, who have conceded more goals than any team other than bottom side Glasgow Clan, and reach the Nottingham finals.

There will be no complacency amongst the Sheffield ranks, though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Least of all from four of their import forwards, who are in a unique 'club' of their own.

Winning is a team experience but this quartet are the only Steelers' skaters to have equalled or bettered a point-per-game tally.

MITCHELL BALMAS: The 26-year-old Canadian's first season in the EIHL has been unrivalled by his team-mates or EIHL opponents.

He has scored 83 points in 66 games to become the League's top points scorer. Not bad for a player who was a late and unexpected addition to the squad last Summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PATRICK WATLING: He has been a breath of fresh air in the Steeler ranks, bagging 72 points in 65 games.

Coach Aaron Fox had wanted him to be "a major cog in our wheel” - and he has delivered, with bells on.

The 34-game AHL man possesses a hockey IQ to admire.

MARCO VALLERAND: 'Vally' has had four seasons with Sheffield and once again has been a massive influence on the ice. The winger has missed six games through injury but his deadly power play contribution has helped him to third spot in team points ranking with 67 in 60 games.

DANIEL CIAMPINI: He is ending his second term with the club with an exact point-per-game ratio in League and Cup, 66 points for as many games.

CHAMPIONS: Sheffield Steelers'players celebrate winning the Elite League championship. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 33-year-old joins two team-mates who have played every game - Balmas and Mikko Juusola.

The Finn's contribution should also be noted.

He was the fifth highest points scorer with 56 points in 66 outings.

That's not bad for a winger who failed to score in 33 games in his home country and Czechia last season.

Marco Vallerand celebrates Pic Dean Woolley

Steelers' big army of fans - vastly reduced in size to fit into iceSheffield for Friday's Play Off opener (7pm) - will be hoping the skaters will be on song this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will have confidence too in goalie Matthew Greenfield, who finished the league and cup season with a 93.37 per cent save ratio.