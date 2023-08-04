Ex Sheffield Steelers captain backs the club for success - but cameo performances unlikely

Jonathan Phillips believes Sheffield Steelers are due a period of injury-free ice hockey when the EIHL season returns next month.

The club has had to do without important players over recent campaigns, because of injury hitches.

Steelers' boss Aaron Fox has said he would be on the phone to his former captain should the same thing return to haunt his squad.

Phillips, while appreciating the vote of confidence, might pass on such an offer.

Jonathan Phillips Picture courtesy of Pete Best

He has signed for NIHL club Sheffield Steeldogs and wants to help them develop, as long as the rift between the second-flight club and other owners in the division is healed and play can actually start next month.

In conversation, the 1,040-game Steeler still refers to Steelers as his own club, despite hanging up his shirt there at the end of 2022-23.

Asked if he'd consider helping Fox out in any injury crisis, the 41-year-old forward replied: "I am not sure, really, I suppose going back to that is really, totally coming out of retirement and maybe it is best to leave that one to lie.

"Like anything in life you 'never say never,' hopefully we go injury free and have a great year which I am sure the team will.

Let Us Play banner at iceSheffield Pic Pete Best

"We are due a good run of clean health - that would be nice!"

Phillips knows little about the new intake of import players at the Arena laughing: "They are all nearly 20 years younger than me."

But he is confident the roster can make a sustained run at landing some silverware.

"We have come so close these last few years, I am sure Foxy is picking up on the bits and pieces that can be improved.

Matt Greenfield Pic by Dean Woolley

"The 'D' looks very mobile, Greener (Matt Greenfield) is coming back and that is a major factor too."

Phillips noted that Daniel Ciampini had been instrumental in helping smooth the way for some of his friends and former team mates to sign for the club.

"Ciampini knows a few of the guys, he is a good judge of character. He has good hockey eye for guys so it'll be fun to go down and watch.

"People can blame Ciamp if they don't work out too - it'll be his fault!" joked Phillips.

Meanwhile Steeldogs' coach Jason Hewitt is eagerly awaiting news which he hopes will allow his team to take part in the NIHL again.

That was apparently plunged into doubt partially because some club owners do not want any Steelers' involvement in the club...and Steelers want to buy the Dogs.

"We have had a good summer building our club and we have got s*** on," said plain-speaking Hewitt.

"We have been organising exhibitions games for just four weeks away and we have no idea whether they will happen.

"It has been a lot to take in. It is definitely not needed, but it is out of my control and to some degree that is more frustrating than anything.

"Ali (Cree present owner) is going through it, he lives and breathes the club; it is so sad to seee someone go through that."

Support for the campaign to keep Dogs alive has come from former Steeler Evan Mosey, on twitter.