The versatile right-shooter played for a total of five seasons at Nottingham Panthers and then Cardiff Devils before the Covid-hit 2020-21 season saw him go in search of work in Europe.

However, after trying his luck at EHC Freiburg in Germany and Rapaces de Gap in France, Mosey is now believed to be interested in a return to the EIHL

Sheffield have long been admirers of the 32-year-old who is as comfortable playing on defence as he is on a forward line.

In September last year, with domestic ice hockey on hold because of the lockdown, Cardiff, with whom he became a play off champion in 2018-2019, issued a statement saying: "Evan Mosey has already asked about signing for next season."

But that is far from cut and dried and Steelers might well be an interesting move for the Chicago-born player who qualifies to play for Great Britain.

Such a switch would be an eyebrow-raiser for fans of Nottingham, Sheffield's biggest domestic rivals.

They will remember him helping their team win the Play Offs and the Challenge Cup in 2015-16.

Evan Mosey. Photo: Cardiff Devils.

Any attraction Steelers have for him will doubtless rest on his renowned ability to adapt to differing roles on the ice.

In that regard, he could be likened to Steelers Eric Meland and Rod Sarich, who could modify their game to suit demands.

Mosey had intended to represent GB in the recent World Championships in Latvia.

But his coach Pete Russell said he wasn't "100% right after a lower body injury. It shows great honesty to admit this and give his spot up."

His place went to Mark Richardson.

Mosey certainly recognises the importance of rehabilitating after injury. In May 2019, he blew his anterior cruciate ligament playing for GB.

Off the ice, Mosey is a man of principle.

While at Cardiff, he did his best to promote inclusivity among players and fans.

He said: "We don't take too lightly to groups of people that are getting picked on in society.

"As hockey players it's our duty to stand up and give them a voice.

"What we're trying to do is show people, you don't need to live in fear. Just be yourself."

Mosey has an affinity with British ice hockey fans.

He once said: "Our fans, when they come to tournaments, they're there to support hockey. They like making friends and will cheer on other teams. They go for a good time."