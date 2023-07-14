Brandon Mcnally v Manchester Storm at the Arena

​Representatives from clubs in those countries have been asking Sheffield Steelers for their views on the tough winger.

Every team likes to have someone who is prepared to keep opponents honest and drop the gloves when necessary and clubs in both those countries are no exception.

Steelers remain interested in 31-year-old McNally’s situation although it does not seem there is a Sheffield deal currently on the table.

The forward played 67 times for them, scoring nine goals and 20 assists, last season.

He was the team’s second-highest penalty minutes taker, with 119, 53 minutes behind Matt Petgrave.

In the 51 league games McNally played he was plus eight, in the plus-minus statistics.

That is the same level as Czech team-mate Tomáš Pitule, another burly forward who remains available on the market at the moment but cannot be ruled out of a return.

Sheffield coach Aaron Fox confirmed: “I have had a couple of people reach out to me from other leagues on Brandon, and I gave my opinion on him which is normal in this business.”

The Massachusetts-born forward is no stranger to Italy.

He plays for their national side and had two seasons in their league 2018-20.

One of the teams he played for was Pustertal, the club which recently collared Steelers’ target David Morley.

