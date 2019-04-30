Elite League transfer gossip: featuring Sheffield Steelers, Cardiff Devils, Belfast Giants and Manchester Storm

Josh McFadden’s availability has triggered some attention around the Elite League.

The offensive defenceman, who had his debut year for Sheffield Steelers last season, appears not to have been asked back for a second term, by new head coach Aaron Fox.

And that has led to inquiries this week from at least one other EIHL side.

There appears no shortage of import defencemen available on the UK market: Ryan Martinelli also looks to have played his last for Steelers and Belfast Giants captain Blair Riley is leaving the champions, possibly for Cardiff Devils.

The 33-year-old Canadian was on a two-year deal that should have taken him to the end of the forthcoming season, but he has decided to move on.

Riley had been a target for Steelers when Paul Thompson was coach.

The Belfast Telegraph believes Darcy Murphy, Tyler Beskorowany, Josh Roach and Jim Vandermeer will also leave the Giants.

Meanwhile, another former Steelers’ blueliner who could be on his way back to the EIHL is Mike Ratchuk – there is speculation that Manchester Storm have an eye on him.

Ratchuk finished last season with Canadian team Hamilton Steelhawks.