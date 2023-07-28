Dressing room competition will be a close shave at Sheffield Steelers

Colton Saucerman expects some hair-raising clashes on the blue line for Sheffield Steelers in the upcoming season.

But he also expects lighthearted competition within his new team's own ranks - the battle for the best beard.

Saucerman is known throughout north American ice hockey for his extreme facial hair.

It has often been the subject of debate in post-game media interviews and podcasts.

Colton Saucerman pic courtesy of Sheffield Steelers

He was frequently likened to heavily-whiskered Yukon Cornelius, a character from children's TV over the pond.

He is proud of his bushy beard brand and hopes to stay a cut above his friend and Steelers' team-mate Kevin Tansey, who also bears a heavy growth.

"It seems my beard is more famous than I am" joked Saucerman.

"Every time I talk to people it comes up" added the American, who one day plans to license his own beard products and open a barbers' store.

Yukon Cornelius - Colton's double!

"I win the battle of the beards with Tansey, for sure, but he is 6ft 3 ins and has a whole head of hair and is more handsome than me!"

Saucerman, 31, won't be the only hairy beast accompanying his wife Keira on their maiden trip to the UK.

The pair are bringing their dog, Hazel, a female greyhound Staffordshire bull terrier mix.

The pet passport is at the ready.

The family expect good things from their first year in Sheffield, where team-mates live cheek-by-jowl in the city centre.

"It is important to have guys living close to each other, and good for wives and girlfriends too, when we go on the road they can hang out. We can all do things on off days, too."

The defenceman says he has heard positive things about the people of South Yorkshire.

"I am told by players who have been there that Sheffield's fan base is so loyal and passionate and that is something that we all want when we go to play for a team in Europe...we want to be embraced and supported, but also to be held accountable.

"Nobody in the world, probably, holds their athletes more accountable than the UK, with how big soccer is so I am super excited for that.

"I will feel the responsibility and pressure to perform and think that is great; every guy needs to have it."

Saucerman said he did a lot of research before inking the one-year contract.

"Foxy (coach Aaron Fox) was great and assured me everything would be taken care of on the family and business side but personally I reached out to friends and other people I trust.

"I have my own instincts but listened to friends who experienced the UK like Stefan Fournier and Matt Register (Cardiff Devils) Keaton Ellerby (Steelers) and Sam Herr (Nottingham Panthers.)