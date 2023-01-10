Daniel Ciampini's Sheffield Steelers performances have him amongst the greats

Daniel Ciampini might not be the flashiest forward to have pulled on a Sheffield Steelers' shirt.

But the "unassuming" forward could be up there with some of the Steeler greats in the way he is performing right now.

Last Saturday, he scored two goals and one assist in the 3-2 win at Fife Flyers.

His was the game-winning goal and it was netted while his team was short-handed, earning him a shoo-in for the man of the match award.

Ciampini scored a hat trick at Nottingham Panthers on December 27 and has scored four goals and two assists since then.

He now has 20 goals in league and Challenge Cup and leads the team in points.

It was all a fitting reward for a player who had battled bad luck before his recent spree, when the 116-game former AHL marksman scored just once in 16 outings.

Coach Aaron Fox is more than happy with the 32-year-old Canadian's output and performances.

As is the player himself.

"Right now he is feeling pretty good about his game," said Fox.

"To the average eye, he does not play with a tone of pace, sometimes you don't notice him as much, but the little details in his game are what sets him apart.

"He is the last guy off the ice every single practice, working on skill stuff, one-on-ones, his heart is always in the right place.

Daniel Ciampini is in superb form for Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley

"He has been playing very well and is definitely switched on - he's got 20 goals although sometimes his game may seem a little bit unassuming to some.

"Yet when you look at the stat sheet he is leading the team in most categories. He has definitely done a great job."

Steelers had a night off on Sunday and because of that, they lost their lead at the top of the EIHL table.

Guildford Flames, who beat Nottingham Panthers 5-4, are now a point clear of Sheffield in second place.

Both teams have played 30 games.

Cardiff Devils are three points behind the leader, having played a game more.

Sheffield are next in action on Friday, when they visit Manchester Storm before Saturday's crunch game at home to Guildford - where another huge Arena crowd can be anticipated.