Daniel Ciampini in action for the Steelers.

The 31-year-old Canadian scored a penalty shot and a power play snipe over two Sheffield games against Nottingham Panthers, last weekend.

His haul didn't come as a big surprise to coach Aaron Fox, who signed him on the assumption he would make waves in the EIHL in his debut seson.

The coach's confidence will be appreciated by the 116-game AHL forward, whose season in the Czech Republic, alongside the great Jaromír Jágr, did not end well last term.

Fox explained: "Rytíri Kladno released him and Danny Kristo for money-saving reasons, and he took the opportunity to go back to the Austrian League and was involved in the end-of-season run with Bolzano.

"He is a difference-maker.

"Any time you are second in Austrian league in scoring, only a year ago, (2020-21; HC Innsbruck) and end up having 20 more points than (former Panthers' star) Sam Herr did on the same team, you know you will be a premium player in our league.

"He is a guy we will rely on to run our Power Play, he will bring great offence and be a high-end scorer for us."

Daniel Ciampini at Notts.

Ciampini, whose availability interested some top flight German teams teams in the Summer, says he wants to be part of the leadership team at the club and is just as interested in defensive contribution as offensive play.

Meanwhile, Fox believes that when Brendan Connolly and Mason Mitchell are fit there will be a noticeable competition for places on the top six forward spots and power play.

Injuries last season meant competition for the most significant roles was not as acute.

*The Nottingham Panthers v Steelers Challenge Cup game scheduled for Saturday 24 September has been moved to the following day.