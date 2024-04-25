Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today, (Thursday) the domestic Grand Slam victors confirmed their participation in next season's Champions Hockey League.

Steelers' decision to take part will be a boost to their plans to re-employ some of their top players.

It appears Kevin Tansey has already re-signed, while Matt Greenfield, Patrick Watling and Mitchell Balmas will be on their most-wanted list.

The South Yorkshire club has only performed in the CHL twice before, in seasons 2015-16 and 2016-17.

They have won once in it so far, a 5-2 victory over Red Bull Salzburg.

There were seven defeats and Steelers will again experience a similarly high level.

Skipper Robert Dowd will be hoping to add to his existing four European goals.

Tony Smith celebrates their amazing domestic season

The CHL had wanted Sheffield back as reigning EIHL champions, but the fact the club has such a huge fan base would certainly have been attractive to the administrators.

Steelers' owner Tony Smith met with CHL chiefs last weekend and said: "It’s a very different competition to the one we entered a few years ago.

“We were grateful to CEO Martin Baumann and Monika Reinhard (Communication Director) for their time over the weekend and left the meeting excited and motivated to deliver great events at the Utilita Arena against the highest standard of opposition.

“Unlike in our two previous CHL experiences, we won’t be playing just two teams home and away.

Mathieu Roy playing for Steelers in the CHL

"We will in fact face six sides, three at home and a different three on the road with the points being won added to a league table of all 24 competing sides with the top 16 progressing to the knockout stages.

“Our ambition is to ensure that we sell out our three home games, we will make these special events affordable to all."

Smith added that the: "CHL are excited to welcome us back into the competition and they reiterated that they haven’t seen fans like ours supporting their club in the way that our supporters do.

"We want to make our journey in the CHL exciting for all players, coaches and most importantly the fans.

Robert Dowd in Euro action

“Once the draw has been made the club and the Supporters Club will work with the venues in Europe we will be attending to ensure that as many of our supporters as possible can travel to these huge games in these fantastic venues.

“In recent years both Cardiff and Belfast have represented the Elite League superbly well with the Giants only missing out by one point progression into the knockout stages last year.

"We want to try and kick on, replicate and surpass their achievements and turn the CHL Orange”.