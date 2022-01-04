Covid break interrupts Tanner Eberle's return to form for Sheffield Steelers

That was the story of Tanner Eberle's festive period, for Sheffield Steelers.

He'd been through injuries and a goal drought before drilling in three post-Christmas goals in games against Nottingham Panthers.

Before then, the winger had only found the net once in nine games and has yet to take up his normal place high up the plus-minus player-form table.

His four points in two days though helped Sheffield to 5-3 and 4-1 wins which secured their position at the top of the EIHL, which despite game-postponements through Covid issues, they still enjoy.

Sheffield coach Aaron Fox will be relieved to see Eberle back in action to pick up where he left off: "He is a guy who kind of lives in the hard areas.

"Pucks weren't really going in for him on the rush recently so five-on-five in the offensive zone he's been getting to those places where he has kind of made a living. And he was rewarded, against Nottingham.

"We know he is a grit and grind type of guy and we were fortunate he could find the net."

Tanner Eberle celebrates: Pic by Dean Woolley

Eberle, who is thought to have been one of the players who tested positive to Covid 19 recently, is now third top points scorer in Cup and League action, according to steelersstats.co.uk, sharing that status with Robert Dowd and Evan Mosey.

Only Dowd has had more shots, in league play, on the Sheffield roster.

Club owner Tony Smith said of the 27-year-old Canadian: "It has been difficult for Tanner, he has been struggling with injuries, gets back has a great weekend for the club and himself against Nottingham scores some goals, is picking up his game again, then he has got to shut down."

Marco Vallerand, who also scored three goals against Panthers over Christmas, leads the club's points table with a massive 16 goals and 22 assists - 38 points in 24 Cup and regular-season games.

Fans having to wait for Glasgow v Sheffield.

Vallerand was injured before the Continental Cup tournament, but the break has clearly done him no harm.

In the eight games since then he has produced six goals and nine assists.

Sheffield's coaching staff will be hoping that Eberle, Vallerand, and all the other players continue their fine form after the Covid break.

But that won't be in Glasgow on Thursday, as scheduled. The club is locking horns with their devolved administration.

Aaron Fox.

On Monday, Clan announced the Sheffield game was postponed, stating: "Following Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement regarding limiting indoor seated events to a maximum of 200 people, we are still awaiting confirmation of if and what compensation will be available from the Scottish Government.