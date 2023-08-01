Danny Kristo will have a point to prove when he takes on Sheffield Steelers for the first time in the upcoming EIHL season.

The club never officially closed the door on an Arena return for Kristo, despite the fact his performance levels dropped off in the second half of the year.

But neither did they offer him a contract - and he has now made the move to EIHL rivals Coventry Blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield has seen other former Steelers return to the Arena and grab the limelight.

Danny Kristo scores Pic by Dean Woolley

And Kristo certainly showed he is capable of doing just that with some superb Steeler performances against Nottingham Panthers and Glasgow Clan in particular, last term.

His 29 points in his first 21 games suggested he would go on and help spearhead Sheffield's title aspirations.

One goal in 14 games in February and March put a question mark over him though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this Summer, Steelers' coach Aaron Fox told The Star that the early Kristo form meant he would be somebody they would be interested in...if those performance levels could be sustained.

Danny Kristo celebrates at Dundee Pic Derek Black

"I like Danny a lot, he has a real hockey mind and has played at a very high level; you can see that in his game" said Fox.

"He made a big difference when he came in but then lost his way a little down the stretch.

"I think we talked at the exit meeting about what was one of the roughest spells he has ever had in his career and he was obviously frustrated and disappointed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Sheffield continued to survey the broader market, Coventry saw no problem completing the forward group with the American's signature.

Coach Danny Stewart said: “Being a younger group we wanted to add some experience and skill to our last spot. We have a lot of hard-working talent, and I think Danny’s natural skill and offensive ability will suit the guys around him very well.

"He’s a point producer and will be a big part of our offence five-on-five and on special teams.

“He’s had a year in our league, and I think this will benefit him this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The makeup of our league is different to others in terms of travel and scheduling and that experience can be key.”

Kristo, aged 33, joined Sheffield in October of last season after starting the year with HK Dukla Michalovce of Slovakia.

He joins other forwards in leaving the club including Brandon McNally, Mason Mitchell, Martin Latal, Evan Mosey, (two way) Brendan Connolly and Jonathan Phillips.

The 2008 Montréal Canadiens' draft pick is unlikely to wilt in the face of expectations at Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season he explained his philosophy on Instagram: “It’s not about reducing pressure, it’s about building the capacity to embrace more” he posted.

From Steelers' point of view, the roster is certainly going to bear a new look.