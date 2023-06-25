Confirmed: Daniel Ciampini back for Sheffield Steelers in leadership role

Daniel Ciampini has been earmarked for a leader's role at Sheffield Steelers after re-signing for a second term at the EIHL club.

Daniel Ciampini. Picture: Dean Woolley

Coach Aaron Fox says his honesty and professionalism will be key for Steelers both in the dressing room and on the Arena pad.

Sheffield will need people to step forward after captain Jonathan Phillips and defenceman Davey Phillips both left the roster.

Ciampini, joint top points scorer last season, was captain in the St Michael’s Buzzers’ Ontario Junior Hockey League side, for two years.

Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley

That was a formative time for him and he has recalled having: “It out with a couple of guys” as he tried to make constructive criticism when performance levels dipped.

Steelers will have veteran players to call on to lead the way, with Ciampini now agreeing to join the likes of Robert Dowd, Kevin Tansey and Marco Vallerand.

But the shape of the team is still very much on the drawing board, so time will tell who will be handed specific leader’s roles.

Ciampini – who felt a personal responsibility for taking a hooking penalty 18 seconds into April’s play-off semi-final overtime session, resulting in the winner for Cardiff Devils – will likely be one who will be asked to keep individuals focused on the game plan.

Steelers’ coach Aaron Fox said: “I’m really excited to get ‘Champ’ back to build off last season.

“We felt he was one of those important core pieces that was very important for us to get back.

“He ended up finishing the year with 65 points in 66 games, 24 of which were goals, and was tied for the team lead in regular season points.

“He also led the league in short-handed goals. He was also our most complete two-way forward last season.

“His defensive game is extremely high-end for a guy who finished as his team’s top scorer in four out of the five seasons he spent in Europe,” said the coach.

“He ‘thinks’ the game extremely well and had stretches where he was dominant last season.

“I truly believe with him now having a year in the league under his belt and knowing what to expect he will build off those numbers next year.

“He’s also one of the most honest and professional players I have coached. He’s the last guy off the ice in practice every day and he truly cares and wants to better himself daily.

“He will be someone I can count on as one of those leaders in our room that we will need.”