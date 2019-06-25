Competition for a spot at Sheffield Steelers - Cole Shudra gets ready to fight for the right...

New coach Aaron Fox has indicated that he'd like to see Shudra, Brandon Whistle and Kieran Brown battling it out between themselves for a spot on his fourth line.

And Shudra, fresh from an on-loan season at Milton Keynes Lightning and currently training at iceSheffield throughout the Summer, is relishing the challenge.

"Healthy competition is what drives players to be their best, come training camp," said the 20-year-old prospect.

"I think fighting for a spot will definitely bring the best out of me, so I am looking forward to it."

The 6ft 2ins skater is leaving no stone unturned in his ambitions for the 2019-20 campaign.

"I think this has been my best Summer in terms of working out and skating" he said.

Kieran Brown v Timra

"This year I have a different approach where I want to come into training camp as ready as I can...just prove I deserve a role on this team and hopefully try and turn some heads."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shudra says first impressions can be important so he is doing his best to show how he has developed when he is on the ice with Fox.

"So far it has been a good few sessions on the ice and getting our feet back under us now, obviously where I can impress him I would like to."

And his ability to play in both halves of the ice pad should help him achieve that.

Cole Shudra

"I have predominantly played as a forward, throughout my junior career and now pro, but I do feel comfortable playing in defence and if we do struggle with injuries down the line, I don't have a problem stepping back there and helping the team out."

After last season, he said: "Everyone's mindset is just to win...to win as many games as we can. Put ourselves in a good position for the league title and try and get further in the play offs and win it."

*Former Steelers' winger Matt Marquardt has signed on for a second season at Dundee Stars.