Colton Saucerman's appetite for success at Sheffield Steelers
His first taste of Steelerhockey at Sheffield Arena last weekend was enough for him to know he wants more than his fill going forward.
And that appetite includes the winning of silverware, and he believes the team mentality is already showing the side can make that happen.
More than 9,200 watched the team’s opening pre-season challenge game last Saturday.
There will be a decent crowd for the visit of Cardiff Devils on Saturday, around 5,500 tickets had gone on Wednesday.
Referring to the atmosphere at the Arena, ‘Sauce’ said: “It was a fantastic environment, I didn’t really know what to expect.
“I had heard a lot of good things about the crowd and the fans here and was super-pleased with the attendance.
“The noise was fantastic and I think that is what helped us.
“We had a good first week in camp and I think we are kind of gelling and finding a groove and buying into what we want to do as a team,” said the American skater.
“I don’t think we have any passengers at the moment, we have got everybody on board and I think that is going to be the key.”
Saucerman, a 31-year-old defenceman, arrived for his debut season in the EIHL after a season with Allen Americans in the ECHL.
He said the standards in the British hockey scene appear to be pretty high.
“There are really good players on the ice and there are good players on every team in this league.
“So we will definitely have our hands full every time we step on the ice.”
Saucerman said last weekend’s goals from new boys Mitchell Balmas and Mark Simpson would boost their confidence.
“They are definitely high-end, skilled guys who we are going to rely on heavily,” he said.
They and other forwards should be protected from over-the-top physicality.
“We want to come at teams fast and play hard and just want to stick up for each other.”
Saucerman is well aware of how difficult it is going to be to emerge winners at the end of the 2023-24 season.
“There are good players everywhere, our job is to stay focused on us and our process, and if we do that we will hopefully be winning a lot of games this year.”
Off the ice, he is enjoying the pubs and restaurants of Sheffield city centre – finding plenty of vegan options on the menu.