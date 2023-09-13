New Steeler Colton Saucerman is hungry – and it has nothing to do with his vegan diet.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His first taste of Steelerhockey at Sheffield Arena last weekend was enough for him to know he wants more than his fill going forward.

And that appetite includes the winning of silverware, and he believes the team mentality is already showing the side can make that happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 9,200 watched the team’s opening pre-season challenge game last Saturday.

Colton Saucerman making his debut, pic by Dean Woolley

There will be a decent crowd for the visit of Cardiff Devils on Saturday, around 5,500 tickets had gone on Wednesday.

Referring to the atmosphere at the Arena, ‘Sauce’ said: “It was a fantastic environment, I didn’t really know what to expect.

“I had heard a lot of good things about the crowd and the fans here and was super-pleased with the attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The noise was fantastic and I think that is what helped us.

Colton Saucerman shoots

“We had a good first week in camp and I think we are kind of gelling and finding a groove and buying into what we want to do as a team,” said the American skater.

“I don’t think we have any passengers at the moment, we have got everybody on board and I think that is going to be the key.”

Saucerman, a 31-year-old defenceman, arrived for his debut season in the EIHL after a season with Allen Americans in the ECHL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the standards in the British hockey scene appear to be pretty high.

“There are really good players on the ice and there are good players on every team in this league.

“So we will definitely have our hands full every time we step on the ice.”

Saucerman said last weekend’s goals from new boys Mitchell Balmas and Mark Simpson would boost their confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are definitely high-end, skilled guys who we are going to rely on heavily,” he said.

They and other forwards should be protected from over-the-top physicality.

“We want to come at teams fast and play hard and just want to stick up for each other.”

Saucerman is well aware of how difficult it is going to be to emerge winners at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are good players everywhere, our job is to stay focused on us and our process, and if we do that we will hopefully be winning a lot of games this year.”