Cole Shudra hopes his career will continue to mirror that of his Sheffield Steelers' team mate Brandon Whistle.

The journey that both prospects have been on bears similarities; Whistle was breaking through in the EIHL with Steelers last season while Shudra was refining his skill-set at NIHL Leeds Knights.

Shudra, 24, has now re-enlisted with Steelers and hopes to make the same sort of impact that Whistle has - the 25-year-old British Canadian scored 25 points in 61 games in the top flight last term and was a model of consistency.

"I absolutely aspire to that level of development," said Shudra, who is determined to quickly make an impact on the Arena scene.

Cole Shudra Pic by Dean Woolley

"We have had a similar pathway; he was at Sheffield when he first came over (2018-19) went to Telford Tigers and then played for Leeds where he showed what he could do when he had got his confidence up.

"Then he went back to Sheffield and obviously had a pretty successful year.

"A couple of seasons in Leeds and improved all areas of my own game and like Brandon, I want to come back and show what I can do."

The couple played together in Leeds for a while: "We had a decent chemistry and it will be nice to link back up with him for sure" said Shudra.

Brandon Whistle

The Kiveton Park native credits his time in Leeds as hugely significant to his development.

"I am definitely more confident now in producing points and scoring goals.

"That was my role in Leeds, I was a go-to guy offensively but at the same time shutting down other teams' top lines.

"It was great to be put on the ice in different situations, maybe the last couple of minutes if we were down by one and I would try to go and be the guy who gets the goal.

"I got a lot stronger there and am now excited to translate that the Elite League."

Shudra Junior had signed on again at Leeds until Sheffield came in for him.

One of the first people he discussed the offer with was his father ' Rocket' Ron, who iced 626 for Steelers.

"I talked to Dad for a long time about it. He was in the same boat as me, he was very much supportive and felt it was a great opportunity.