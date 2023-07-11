Cole Shudra and the Sheffield Steelers' generation game

Cole Shudra says he would love to wear the number 26 shirt that his dad Rocket Ron made famous for Sheffield Steelers.

But he's equally happy to go one better and don his normal number 27 jersey when he starts his first full-time professional season with the club.

The 24-year-old, who signed for the EIHL team last week, is hugely proud of the part his father played in the development of Steelers as a club and as a brand.

But at the same time, he is his own man too...and is looking to make a name for himself at Elite League level, after starring with Leeds Knights in the NIHL.

A young Cole Shudra admires his dad's number in the rafters

"I would have loved to wear 26 but that was his number and legacy" said Shudra, junior.

"Choosing the number 27 was my way of making my own pathway for myself.

"Obviously, the 26 shirt is retired, but I am sure if I asked him he'd let me wear it!

"But I have always respected the shirt being up there and, really, I'd rather it be up there.

2016 Sheffield Steelers sign GB youngsters Cole Shudra and Liam Kirk as apprentices

"Knowing that it is up there in the rafters is a special feeling for sure."

Cole has previously played 165 times for Steelers without nailing down a spot he could call his own.

Until now.

He says: "I never thought I missed the (EIHL) boat my whole plan was that I was going to keep playing and improving and see what opportunities come my way."

Ron Shudra in his playing days

That chance came, tragically, with the death of his pal Alex Graham.

Before that, Shudra had signed for Leeds for two more years.

Looking back at that decision, he explained: "I felt young enough to wait a couple of years for that chance to play in the Elite League to come

"Now it's here I feel it is the right time, I can move back up and give it a proper go."

Maybe in years to come he will be joined on the roster by his younger brother Tate, an 18 year old winger with Leeds and Blackburn Hawks.

"I don't know when that will be but he is a big lad, the same height as me (6ft 2ins) and he'll probably grow even bigger. We might be seeing him one day."

Shudra will now be in the business of making new memories at the Arena.

He says his favourite moment in the Steeler kit came when he scored against Nottingham Panthers in the Challenge Cup.

Sheffield were 0-2 down in the game but his goal at the midway point paved the way for a dramatic 4-3 comeback win, in overtime.

That was in 2019.