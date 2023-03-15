Can Sheffield Steelers find the right combination with weeks slipping away in the EIHL?

Sheffield Steelers' coach is still having to continue to search for the best possible chemistry for his team as they enter the final straight.

Calle Ackered. Picture by Dean Woolley

Over the 2022-23 season Aaron Fox has left out forward players like Brendan Connolly, Mason Mitchell, Tomas Pitule, and even second-top points scorer Daniel Ciampini, as he looks for the right blend.

Leaving relatively-new defenceman Calle Ackered out, last Saturday, in the 0-4 reverse at home to Belfast Giants, certainly caused some debate and confusion amongst Arena fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brought in to replace the injured powerhouse Sebastien Piche, Ackered had been applauded by Fox previously for his "hammer shot."

Anthony DeLuca scores against his old club

When The Star asked Fox if the defensive side of the skater's game was the reason why he'd been dropped, the coach replied: "Yeah, he came in late (mid-February) - he does help our power play for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He creates some offence from the blue line, he has had a tougher time defensively for the last little bit.

"I know how hard and fast Belfast play it was just getting more of an idea to not use him."

The defenceman was reinstated the next night, in the 4-1 win at his old EIHL club, Guildford Flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone scratched from future Sheffield line-ups can take comfort from Connolly's situation, this term.

While he has been dropped several times this season, he is currently enjoying a richer vein of form, scoring three points at Guildford in a brilliant display.

The 32-year-old Swede has averaged a point a game over the last five fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile ex-Steeler Anthony DeLuca, now of Manchester Storm, says 'dumb' fans at opposition rinks are goading him with accusations of drug-taking.

The winger was suspended from playing for Sheffield when cannabis was discovered in a urine sample.

He had smoked weed, legally, back home in Canada, weeks earlier, and traces had lingered in his body when the test was taken in Sheffield.

In the "2 Ales and Hockey Tales" webcast, he said: "People always assume the worst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Still, now, I'll go to places, they still call me out for doing coke and stuff and I'm like...all you need to do is read (accounts online.)

"It wasn't coke it was weed from the Summer."

He said he had lost a year of playing and his name had been dragged through the mud - and that remained the case at some EIHL rinks.

"How are people so ignorant?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad