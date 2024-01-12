Can Sheffield Steelers be stopped away from home?
and live on Freeview channel 276
No Elite League club has managed to silence Sheffield's guns on their own pad, so far this EIHL season.
Third-from-bottom Storm have been amongst the cannon-fodder for the table-toppers.
They were turfed out of the Challenge Cup in two one-sided quarter final legs as well as suffering two league defeats, one of them 9-3 on home ice.
Can Matt Ginn's team find something different against the seemingly invincible Steelers?
Steeler goals can come from anywhere, but Manchester will be wanting to try and put the blockers on Mitchell Balmas and Marco Vallerand in particular.
They have both scored five goals against them so far and will be eager to add more if they get the chance while steering their club ninth win over Storm.
Sheffield will be without injured trio Sam Jones, Brandon Whistle and Brett Neumann, but all teams have been feeling the strain of a busy December-January fixture list.
Manchester could be back at full strength, with forward Samual Tremblay back in the line-up.
Meanwhile treble winning Belfast Giants are investing in their team after a below-par start to defending their Grand Slam.
Will Cullen, Henrik Eriksson and David Goodwin have rejoined.
Cullen told the Belfast Telegraph “We have to be near perfect if we’re even going to be in the running. Belfast has faced a lot of adversity this season with injuries and Sheffield hasn’t.
“There’s still a lot of hockey to be played and a lot can happen. We’re just getting our work boots on and seeing what happens.”