Can Jonathan Phillips be wooed back into Sheffield ice hockey?

Steelers' long-time skipper Jonathan Phillips' 'retirement' from ice hockey could be a short one.

Johnathan Phillips: in demand

While the Welsh winger seems to have played his last game in the EIHL, a berth is open for him in the league below, with Sheffield Steeldogs.

Ali Cree, co-owner of the NIHL outfit, has already spoken to the veteran about the possibility.

Now Cree is content to wait patiently for Phillips, hoping he will be tempted to join some old friends and young players at iceSheffield.

Ali Cree: hopeful

Phillips, 41 in July, who has previously donned the Dogs shirt in the Spring Cup, has recently begun full-time work in education.

But the notion of playing alongside a second income for midweek training games at the weekends could be appealing.

Creed said: "Jonno is retired at the moment; we will see when some of the teams are going on the ice if he has got the buzz and is looking to play.

"If he is then we'd be more than thrilled if he would be part of what we are doing in Sheffield.

Alex Graham Steeldogs pic courtesy of Peter Best Photography

"A lot of guys who are retired miss the buzz; especially athletes like him.

"Hockey and locker rooms have been a part of his life for a long time

"Maybe he will be missing it."

Cree said the fact he would have mates on the team, like Jason Hewitt, might help convince him.

"There would be no better person for our youngsters to look up to, either.

"They would learn from the best.

"But he has just started his new job and I respect him enough to let him be a little bit and enjoy his off time."

Steeldogs finished fourth in the league last season and were knocked out of the play off semi finals by Raiders IHC in Coventry.

Cree said injuries over the season to the likes of Lee Bonner (finger ligament) Cameron Brownley (concussion) and Hewitt (collar bone and shoulder) had been a frustration.

Losing Alex Graham - called up by Steelers 24 hours before the semi finals - also left a gap in their line up.

"That was a bit of a blow because he was so influential.

"I wasn't expecting that as, based on the rest of the season, we didn't think he'd be called up.

"In the end, Steelers dressed both import goalies (Matt Greenfield and Hayden Lavigne), and with some injury concerns over (Marco) Vallerand, they needed him.