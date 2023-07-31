A parent has pleaded with the English Ice Hockey Association to sort out the impasse over Sheffield Steeldogs' place in the NIHL.

Billy Turner believes he represents many parents who want to see their children flourish in the sport of ice hockey.

But the country's second-tier league - and its developmental pathway towards it - appears to be in deep freeze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steelers want to buy the Dogs but there is opposition from some other club owners.

Jonathan Phillips steeldogs action

During the deadlock, a "#LetDogsPlay" campaign has been launched.

In an open letter to the governing body, Billy Turner wrote: "My son has just turned 17, and plays for Steeldogs, and is thriving.

"He’s uber fit, and never stops training on and off the ice. Ice hockey is his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He started at five years old, and has progressed through the junior system, achieving everything possible- played every single year at conference, played England, Great Britain, and is now playing professional level with Steeldogs.

Let Us Play campaign

"A lot of his teammates have come through the same pathway, so the development pathway works!

"What do you think will happen to these very talented young men who live, and breathe ice hockey, if Steeldogs are denied their well-earned place in NIHL?

"Do they end up playing rec hockey? Do they not play at all?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Do they drop down to lower tiers, and take the places of the talented kids who just haven’t made it to the next level, so it forces them out?

"Do they forget about all their dreams, that they’ve worked for most of their lives?" asked Mr Turner.

If it’s all about developing players, then what is happening is not development, it’s moving backwards.

"This is a terrible situation for everyone involved and needs sorting as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The whole country is behind the Dogs on this one, including countless fans from other clubs.

"As a Steeldogs fan, and player parent, I’m mortified at the current situation.

"You guys are the EIHA, you have the power to sort this mess out. Thousands of people are relying upon you for this. Do the right thing, and let the Dogs play."

On Twitter, Richie Muzzy posted: "Love the fact of it you look on any @EIHA_Official or @PlanetIceUK Facebook posts all you see is a long list of people spamming the post with #LetDogsPlay.

"The hockey community can be awesome when it wants to be."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Steelers, referring to leading Steeldogs' figure Jason Hewitt posted: "We all need the Bulldog spirit.

"The Sheffield Steelers 100% stand alongside The Sheffield Steeldogs."

The 4000 And Counting twitter account posted: "Time for the @EIHA_Official and @PlanetIceUK to let the fans know what is happening."

The EIHA did not reply when they were approached by The Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However on July 28, they released this statement: "The English Ice Hockey Association would like to apologise for the delay in publishing fixtures for the 2023/24 season.

"This has been caused by unforeseen circumstances with the National League.