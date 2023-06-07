News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Four Blades set to leave the Lane as Sharp, O’Connell decisions made
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Anel Ahmedhodzic’s Sheffield United pledge amid ‘big five’ interest

Brett Neumann back in Sheffield Steelers' line up

Brett Neumann's speed and offensive instincts will be back in the Steelers' mix for a second year.
By Bob WesterdaleContributor
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:05 BST
Brett Neumann at NottinghamBrett Neumann at Nottingham
Brett Neumann at Nottingham

The Star understands the player examined his options in Europe, while pledging to give Sheffield a definitive answer by the start of this month.

Neumann stood by his word and, having not secured a better deal, has plumped for Aaron Fox's side again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The forward was behind only Robert Dowd in goals, last season, (source: steelersstats.)

Most Popular

As it was his first experience of the EIHL, Fox will be hoping for an even bigger return for the 2023-24 term.

“I’m looking forward to having Neumms back for another year” said the coach.

“He’s a guy we counted on all year in all situations and he put up solid numbers for his first year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Brett plays with a ton of pace and is willing to get to the hard areas for a smaller guy.

“He now knows the league and what to expect so I think he will only improve off of last year’s numbers.”

Neumann hopes to have an even better offering in 2023-24.

“I think knowing the league, teams, the buildings we play in and many of the same players we go up against will be an advantage for me, having the experience from last year will put me in a good place" he said.

"Last year we had a great group of people in the team and around the club but we didn’t get the job done and that lingers with me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I have the desire to go that extra step and win a championship, it does feel like unfinished business.

“I like the league format where every game matters and you have to play as hard in October as you do in March. Every game counts and there isn’t an easy night in the Elite League, I think as a player that’s what you want."

Related topics:Sheffield SteelersSheffieldEuropeAaron FoxRobert Dowd