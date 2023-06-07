Brett Neumann back in Sheffield Steelers' line up

Brett Neumann's speed and offensive instincts will be back in the Steelers' mix for a second year.

Brett Neumann at Nottingham

The Star understands the player examined his options in Europe, while pledging to give Sheffield a definitive answer by the start of this month.

Neumann stood by his word and, having not secured a better deal, has plumped for Aaron Fox's side again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward was behind only Robert Dowd in goals, last season, (source: steelersstats.)

As it was his first experience of the EIHL, Fox will be hoping for an even bigger return for the 2023-24 term.

“I’m looking forward to having Neumms back for another year” said the coach.

“He’s a guy we counted on all year in all situations and he put up solid numbers for his first year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Brett plays with a ton of pace and is willing to get to the hard areas for a smaller guy.

“He now knows the league and what to expect so I think he will only improve off of last year’s numbers.”

Neumann hopes to have an even better offering in 2023-24.

“I think knowing the league, teams, the buildings we play in and many of the same players we go up against will be an advantage for me, having the experience from last year will put me in a good place" he said.

"Last year we had a great group of people in the team and around the club but we didn’t get the job done and that lingers with me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have the desire to go that extra step and win a championship, it does feel like unfinished business.