The high-octane veteran was a surprise addition to the unit alongside Brandon Whistle and Jonathan Phillips last weekend, when Sheffield Steelers beat Manchester Storm and Dundee Stars, away.

Connolly had returned to the club after a long injury lay-off following a knee injury in Denmark.

Continuing rehabilitation meant the Great Britain firebrand was late to the party in Sheffield's pre-season games but has been finding his feet since.

In the new-look team, the 37-year-old has yet to find the net, and Aaron Fox moved him down the line formations to give him and others a change of scene.

The coach explained: "Before last weekend, we'd had a fourth line of Tomas Pitule, Brandon McNally and Jonno Phillips.

"Tomas has played really well so I moved him up with Robert Dowd and Martin Latal and I gave Brandon McNally a go with Danny Kristo and Adam Raska; so it was trying different things out.

"I thought Conns played solid this weekend, created some offence and had some chances both nights.

Sheffield Steelers' Brendan Connolly

"It is about trying to get different looks for different guys."

Connolly is a competitor who has had the knack for turning games all his career.

Saturday's match at Cardiff Devils is one where players of his commitment thrive.

It is an important league match, even at this early stage of the season, with both teams eyeing the top spot.

Cardiff have been on Fox's mind ever since the Welsh side ruined the start of the 2022-23 campaign by winning 3-1 at Sheffield Arena.

Steelers went behind early on and were chasing the game for the rest of the night.

"Saturday is a huge game and should be an easy one to get up for," said Fox.

"Yes, we lost to them at home but since then we have gone ten straight with at least a point, both of our losses came in overtime so we have had a pretty good run that way. Saturday is definitely a game we want back."

Devils are unbeaten in the league with five wins.

They have two games in hand on Sheffield and are just a point behind them in the standings, so an away win in regulation time would be a considerable boost for Steelers.

Sheffield then host Fife Flyers on Sunday (4pm.)

