Brendan Connolly will keep "playing in your face" for Sheffield Steelers

The firey centreman is firmly embedded in the Sheffield Steelers' roster.

But this season represents the first time he has embarked on a second, full season at the same team since Alaska Aces in 2014-15, when he was top goalscorer and highest assists man for the ECHL club.

Connolly was consumed with wanderlust after playing in Anchorage, donning five different team-shirts before joining Steeers.

But that desire to travel is now in his rear-view mirror.

"For the most part, coming over to Europe was about experiencing different places, different cities, different cultures" he explained.

"As I am getting a little bit older, obviously, playing in Sheffield is a winning tradition, winning the Challenge Cup last (full) and a year lot of guys returning it was one of those things you kind of want to get back to the same group.

"We had so much fun last year we brought back a lot of guys that were already here so there was a lot of chemistry already there so it felt like it was the right decision."

Brendan Connolly in full flight.

Connolly clearly retains an attachment to Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the ECHL, having spent parts of four seasons with them in South Carolina.

So who does he feel the closest to?

"I think you have got to live in the moment, it has got to be Sheffield, like the way I have been embraced here" he replied.

"I am very happy with being in Sheffield."

Connolly on the puck at Nottingham Panthers.

Connolly has scored four goals and five assists in nine games (according to steelersstats.co.uk) and his form remains sparkling, at the age of 36.

"I know I have to play a certain way to be effective, that is kind of my MO (method of operation, that's kind of what has followed me around most of my career I play on the edge, I am going to play in your face.

"That has what has brought me success and I have had a lot of team success as well," said the Great Britain forward, who is the joint top plus-minus player in the EIHL.