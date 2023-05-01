Brendan Connolly refused to blame injuries for Sheffield Steelers’ lack of trophies

Brendan Connolly refused to blame injuries for the fact the Sheffield Steelers’ trophy cabinet is empty again this year.

Sheffield Steelers' Brendan Connolly. Picture Hayley Roberts

Throughout the 2022-23 season, Sheffield lost players for significant periods – including Sebastien Piche (sports hernia), Mason Mitchell (knee), Evan Mosey and towards the end Marco Vallerand (both wrists.)

On top of that, there were players like Robert Dowd (ankle) and Brandon Whistle (knee) who played through aggravating issues. Tomas Pitule, too.

But Connolly was honest enough to acknowledge that management had recruited enough new faces into the squad, which ended third in the regular division and made the play off semi-finals.

Asked if he felt the absences by key players had influenced the EIHL results in cup, league and play offs, he replied: “I don’t think it is injuries, we have had a full roster, for pretty much most of the season.

“We have been able to pick up guys along the way,” said Connolly, an absentee from the Great Britain squad currently competing for a place in the World Championship’s top pool.

“You want to put yourself in an opportunity to win trophies, we have done that for most of the year.

“I know we expect to win them so obviously this is deflating.

Brendan Connolly in a wrestling match

“We were right there, for the most part, all season.”

Nonetheless, Connolly goes into retirement upset that Steelers went out of the play offs a day early, losing to Cardiff Devils in that semi-final.

“It is not how you want to end it.

“You put a lot of energy into a whole season, work really hard, all the guys in that room worked really hard, and we played a pretty solid game we just couldn’t see it out at the end.”

Brendan Connolly in celebratory mood

He said at 2-1 up at Nottingham Arena, his team knew Cardiff would come on strong.

They had intended to sit back, handle the pressure and wait to get a chance when they lost possession, said the retiring forward.

“We had it with Lats (Martin Latal) on the breakaway, if he scores that the game looks a different story.

“They make a big save on that one end and then two shifts later they find a rebound and it’s 2-2 and you are fighting for your life.”

The 37-year-old leaves the club after a season blighted initially by his own severe knee injury and gradual recuperation.

Once he was fully fit and his confidence completely restored, he was one of the most effective players on Aaron Fox’s side.