Brendan Connolly could miss rest of Sheffield Steelers' season

On Thursday morning, the Sheffield Steelers' forward was placed on the EIHL official injury reserve list and the club admitted he would be out "long term."

It means that Andreas Valdix could get a shot at playing for Steelers again, following his 'guest' appearances for the club in the Continental Cup tournament in Denmark last weekend.

And that would not be at the cost of one of the 'official changes' allotted by the Elite League administration.

The loss of Connolly cannot be underestimated.

Not only is he a rugged, explosive player but his winning mentality spreads to all his team-mates, particularly when his side is losing a game.

Fans will be hoping that his knee injury- sustained in a seemingly innocuous play against Aalborg Pirate 37 minutes into the first Continental Cup game - will not resemble the ACL tear suffered by his Great Britain and former Steelers team-mate Liam Kirk, in America, this month.

Connolly is 36 years old and could well do without a lengthy time on the sidelines.

In the worst-case scenario, he would be a big miss for GB, too, in this year's World Championships.

A club spokesman said: "Brendan Connolly will be placed on the injury reserve list following the initial results of an MRI scan carried out in Denmark.

"Connolly suffered a knee injury in the first game of the competition against hosts Aalborg and didn't participate in either of the two remaining games."

Head coach Aaron Fox added: "The results of the scan were not very good news and it will keep Conns out long-term.

"He will get the best medical treatment available and I know he will work on coming back stronger than ever.

"Conns is such a big piece of our group he will be tough to replace.

"Of course, with this news, added to our already long injury list we are looking at the market for a new player and have options currently being worked on. "Without going into specifics, I am hopeful that we may have some better news that at least one of our injured guys will be ready ahead of the weekend.

"We will see how training goes today and tomorrow before deciding on our line-up for the game against Nottingham."

Steelers host Panthers in their final Challenge Cup round-robin game on Saturday.

It is a dead-rubber match and while around 8,000 seats will be filled, it would be unwise to risk Robert Dowd, Tanner Eberle, or Marco Vallerand under those circumstances.

The much more significant game is on Sunday at Guildford Flames, currently a point ahead of Sheffield at the top of the table.