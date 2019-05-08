Breaking: Sheffield Steelers goalie to leave

Yorkshireman Brad Day is leaving Sheffield Steelers to earn a starting goalie’s spot.

The netminder has had four seasons with the Elite League club but was considered some way from making the breakthrough as the number one.

Jackson Whistle took the role last season – and he and possibly another import goalie are likely to be competing for the place between the pipes.

"I've had the best time and the best hockey education possible," said Day.

"I can't thank the club, my team-mates, coaches and of course the fans, who have always been incredibly kind and generous in their support of me.

"The time has come to obtain a starting position with a new side. I want to be a starting goalie for the Steelers one day and to do that I need to go away and play games and progress that way.

"I'm sad to be leaving but inside if I want to progress than I know this is the right thing to do"

Captain Jonathan Phillips commented: "It won't be the same without him that's for sure. I admire his decision though to move away to further his career. I did that a long time ago and I never looked back. Everyone inside and outside of the dressing room wishes Brad the very best of luck. He is a terrific goalie and even better team-mate."