Bob Westerdale: What next for Brandon Whistle at Sheffield Steelers?

In 58 games of admittedly limited ice time, he collected three solitary points.

In the failing team of 2018-19, he went from September to March without locating the inside of the net.

The then-coach Tom Barrasso wasn't his biggest fan.

When I asked him once why he didn't develop the centreman, he growled: "He'll play when I have a place for him."

At 21, he wasn't in great shape and mentally seemed ill-prepared for the quality of hockey needed.

In short, Brandon Whistle had to grow up.

And that, he most certainly did.

Brandon Whistle celebrates with his Sheffield team-mates in Fife.

He lost a shed-load of weight and, the following season, did so well for NIHL side Telford Tigers that it started to put his name back on the EIHL radar.

He didn't play in the Covid-impacted 2020-21 season and when he returned to action it was with NIHL club Leeds Knights.

The ink hardly had time to dry on his contract there before he cemented an additional, 'two-way' arrangement with Steelers.

For Sheffield fans expecting to see the Whistle they remembered, he came back as quite a surprise package.

Brandon Whistle after scoring his only goal in 2019.

Leaner, fitter and considerably more mature.

On Wednesday, he was man of the match for Sheffield in the road win at Fife Flyers in the Challenge Cup.

It was his second point in five games for Aaron Fox's side.

Steeler team-mates like Justin Hodgman insist he should be playing at the top flight in this country.

Dave Whistle - pictured on the Leeds Knights bench earlier this season Picture James Hardisty

And, while his own, current opinion is not publicly known, you can imagine that he'd love the step up - especially now Leeds have parted company with his father, David, who was head coach there.

So what now for Whistle?

Will he have to honour his season-long contract in West Yorkshire? Or will the Leeds hierarchy accept that a 24-year-old Canadian desperate to test himself against the best on these islands deserves a chance to prove himself?

It remains to be seen - but watch this space.

Certainly, Sheffield are not going to step on anyone's toes to get the player, full time.

“Leeds have first call on him, that is the agreement. We’ve got a good relationship and I won’t push the envelope there" Sheffield boss Aaron Fox said back in September.

Fox hasn't mentioned the issue much since. But recent injuries to centremen at the club have been a worry.

One of those missing centres is Brendan Connolly.

His road back to fitness will be a long one and includes going under the knife.

But team captain Jonathan Phillips says Connolly will come back stronger.

"How you see him on the ice is exactly how he is in his efforts to treat and come back from his injury" said Phillips.

"You see him in the gym every day doing everything he can to be where he wants to be, if not stronger.