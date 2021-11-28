Battling Sheffield Steelers taste defeat in overtime as Nottingham Panthers sneak win

They were beaten 5-4 at the Arena in a game where they were 4-2 down with three minutes to go.

Sheffield took the game into overtime and deserve the single point, for determination and spirit alone.

Far more important is Sunday's match at Guildford Flames, where Barry Brust is expected to be back in goal.

Alex Graham, scorer against Nottingham

Saturday's Challenge Cup round robin group, from which both sides had qualified, started predictably with Nottingham looking offensively strong.

Steelers had Andreas Valdix on the ice but out the picture were suspended pair Anthony DeLuca and Keaton Ellerby together with injured trio Brendan Connolly, Marco Vallerand and Tanner Eberle out, were under the cosh.

Jeremy Welsh hit Rok Stojanovic's post and Christophe Boivin kept finding gaps in the home defensive cover.

Despite that, it was Steelers who took the lead, with only their second, serious raid on goal.

An exciting solo skate through the middle from Jonathan Phillips created an opportuity for Alex Graham to tap home at 6:22.

But Nottingham were justifiably rewarded for their continuing pressure.

A J.C. Brassard effort rebounded off Stojanovic's pads to invite Welsh to level at 11:23.

Some 54 seconds later, Simon Suoranta skated ahead of Evan Mosey to claim Nottingham's go-ahead goal.

The home fans needed a pick-me-up and were off their seats when Adrian Saxrud Danielsen and Mathieu Tousignant had their own private war, the Steeler landing two stiff right hands before both men slipped to the pad.

But by the 15th minute, Nottingham went 3-1 ahead, Brassard's wrist shot finding a gap above Stojanovic's glove.

Nottingham, without Mark Matheson, had two more forwards on their team sheet, and it had showed in a sobering first period.

Aaron Fox's side exhibited more purpose in the middle section of the game.

Robert Dowd, back from injury, was the best player on the ice and you could almost see 18-year-old Graham blossoming and developing with every shift.

Dowd's pass across the crease to Sam Jones deserved a better finish on 32 minutes.

Both coaches also took the opportunity at the half-way mark to throw on their reserve goalies, Curtis Warburton and Will Kerlin.

It was good for the netminders, but served also as a reminder that this was a dead rubber encounter.

The change of netminding made for some extra entertainment, with an inter-change of goals.

Graham's hit and hope eluded Kerlin, for 3-2, Jordan Kelsall popped home a rebound off Warburton and then Martin Latal and Matias Sointu both scored within a minute for 4-4 and overtime.

Boivin scored a power play Panthers' winner in the extra period.