Barry Brust can do no wrong for Steelers' fans!

And Barry Brust perhaps has a spot of luck on his side, too.

Last Saturday, he saw red after Coventry Blaze forward Janne Kivilahti made contact with him in his crease.

He retaliated by lashing his blocker into Kivilahti's jaw, an action which could have caused a more severe injury.

Kivilahti was fortunate he wasn't hurt more. But Brust was even luckier when the EIHL banned him on Sunday morning for one game - a match at Coventry that he probably would not have played in because of the coach's routine policy of goalie rotation.

Brust is now free to play at Belfast Giants this coming weekend.

Some Steelers' fans seemed to initially enjoy of Brust's resolute show of force, on Saturday - the act was repeated on the big Arena video screen.

He later was named as man of the match.

Barry Brust decks Coventry player Janne Kivilaht. Pic Dean Woolley

But coach Fox must have been braced for disciplinary consequences.

The League said this week: "It is important to note that the goaltender’s blocker is a lot stronger than a player’s glove, and there are specific rules regarding use of the blocker other than to save the puck.

"This type of action is deemed reckless and endangering with high risk of causing an injury. Brust must refrain from retaliatory and reckless actions through the use of his blocker and/or stick."

After Saturday's game, and referring to Brust's all-round play, Fox said "He is so big and square, he reads the game so well if you look at what we talked about when we signed him, he reads the game better than most goalies and you don't have to be as quick if you know where the puck is going.

Barry Brust. Pic Dean Woolley

"So he is big and square on pucks, also his rebound control is some of the best I have seen.

"Pucks hit him and they just stick, so there is not that extra rebound that pops back up out front and you have got to continue to defend, the puck usually dies with him and you can change lines and get that re-set that you need."

Fox has other matters on his mind, right now.

He has already been forced to replace Travis Oleksuk (with Matias Sointu) Brendan Connolly (Vojtech Polák) and Anthony DeLuca (Tommaso Traversa) with their regular league season just 16-games old.

Barry Brust man of the match celebration at the Arena last Saturday. Pic Dean Woolley

Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen will be out for around another seven weeks, so Fox is combing the market for another import replacement.

The League restricts the number of imports to 14 per team, so the coach will likely have to lose one of his overseas contributors in two months' time.