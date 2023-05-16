News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Mum of murdered man speaks of grief as his killers are jailed for 40 years
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

At least three teams could be vying for Sheffield Steelers' 'swing guy'

Evan Mosey is British ice hockey's Mr Popular, even during the off season.

By Bob WesterdaleContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 10:28 BST
Evan Mosey in actionEvan Mosey in action
Evan Mosey in action

The 117-game Sheffield Steeler's contract was up at the end of the EIHL season.

Now there appears to be a three-team interest in his services - and possibly more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cardiff Devils are thought to have opened negotiations with him, and a team in Denmark has shown interest in a player that would likely be welcomed back into Sheffield's roster for 2023-2,

Most Popular
Evan Mosey chews his gold medalEvan Mosey chews his gold medal
Evan Mosey chews his gold medal

Cardiff employed Mosey for two seasons, 2018-2020.

The club which knocked Steelers out of the Play Offs on April 15, is now coached by Great Britain boss Pete Russell, who has made no secret of his fondness for Mosey's versatility and consistency.

Russell likes to see him play as a defenceman but is well aware of his capabilities as a forward.

Mosey, at the age of 34, is certainly not short of admirers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of them being Steelers' owner Tony Smith who said of him: "Other teams might decide to chip away at him, although I thought he was settled in Sheffield.

"He is a good lad, I like him, a two-way, swing player is what you need.

"Personally I would like to see him back if he's available."

Mosey signed for Sheffield in July 2021 after winning trophies at Nottingham Panthers and Cardiff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last season, playing mainly at the back end, he scored 16 points in 50 games.

He missed 20 matches last term, through injuries.

With or without Mosey, the Steelers' roster should start to fill up over the new few weeks, with new signings being unveiled and some of last year's imports returning.

There is no news on whether Scott Allen will be among them.

He played under Russell at EHC Freiburg in 2019-20 and 2020-21 - so there could be some interest from the coach now he is building a team in Wales.

Meanwhile, the retiring Sheffield captain is still in pain, weeks after the season ended.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He injured his hand prior to GB's deciding game, but still played on and helped them achieve promotion.

Now working outside of ice hockey, he told The Star: "I have got to go back to see a hand specialist, they can’t see any breaks but suspect torn ligaments.

"I will see him in two weeks to see what the plan is. It still hasn’t eased up though so there is definitely something going on in there."

Related topics:Sheffield SteelersTONY SMITHPete RussellSheffieldEIHLCardiff