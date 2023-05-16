At least three teams could be vying for Sheffield Steelers' 'swing guy'

Evan Mosey is British ice hockey's Mr Popular, even during the off season.

Evan Mosey in action

The 117-game Sheffield Steeler's contract was up at the end of the EIHL season.

Now there appears to be a three-team interest in his services - and possibly more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiff Devils are thought to have opened negotiations with him, and a team in Denmark has shown interest in a player that would likely be welcomed back into Sheffield's roster for 2023-2,

Evan Mosey chews his gold medal

Cardiff employed Mosey for two seasons, 2018-2020.

The club which knocked Steelers out of the Play Offs on April 15, is now coached by Great Britain boss Pete Russell, who has made no secret of his fondness for Mosey's versatility and consistency.

Russell likes to see him play as a defenceman but is well aware of his capabilities as a forward.

Mosey, at the age of 34, is certainly not short of admirers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of them being Steelers' owner Tony Smith who said of him: "Other teams might decide to chip away at him, although I thought he was settled in Sheffield.

"He is a good lad, I like him, a two-way, swing player is what you need.

"Personally I would like to see him back if he's available."

Mosey signed for Sheffield in July 2021 after winning trophies at Nottingham Panthers and Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, playing mainly at the back end, he scored 16 points in 50 games.

He missed 20 matches last term, through injuries.

With or without Mosey, the Steelers' roster should start to fill up over the new few weeks, with new signings being unveiled and some of last year's imports returning.

There is no news on whether Scott Allen will be among them.

He played under Russell at EHC Freiburg in 2019-20 and 2020-21 - so there could be some interest from the coach now he is building a team in Wales.

Meanwhile, the retiring Sheffield captain is still in pain, weeks after the season ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He injured his hand prior to GB's deciding game, but still played on and helped them achieve promotion.

Now working outside of ice hockey, he told The Star: "I have got to go back to see a hand specialist, they can’t see any breaks but suspect torn ligaments.