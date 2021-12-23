Any lockdown cannot go on long, warns Sheffield Steelers' coach

With England seemingly lurching towards further Covid sanctions, everybody is holding their breath.

Indoor sports don't fare well when it comes to Government sanctions, as the devolved administrations are proving.

But Steelers will continue to pile up those EIHL points, as long as Boris allows them to.

Sheffield coach Aaron Fox's team went six points clear on Wednesday, following a smash and grab 3-2 win over Glasgow Clan.

It wasn't pretty and home form isn't as good as away results, but considering Sheffield were 2-1 down with 19 seconds remaining against Clan, you have to take the positives.

Matin Latal starred with three points.

More important than any one game though is the health-security of the sport and its people.

Fox is relieved he's not a politician having to make decisions that affect people's lives, but he's confident mask-wearing will help contain transmission in rinks.

His players are trying to work around the general Covid public alarm.

"Until we know something more clear-cut, we don't want to waste an opportunity to claim points. Our eyes are on the prize, here and I think that is the mentality we have to have."

Fox believes Steelers can withstand a short-term lockdown or reduced crowds. "But we all believe here that nothing can get locked down for too long right now, it has been too long of a process here. There are mental health issues and people want to live their lives."

Clan had dropped Doncaster-born forward Matt Haywood before Wednesday's game for breaching Covid protocols. He'd been due to make his 600th EIHL appearance.

It had been a demoralising week with the Scottish government ordering their ice hockey teams not to play in front of more than 200 fans for three weeks or more.

But Glasgow rose to the challenge.

Sheffield had utterly dominated early on and were rewarded with a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 11:46 from Latal, his seventh strike in eight games.

Clan goalie Shane Starrett and his shot-blocking defencemen were obstinate though and Steelers' forwards imprecise, with the scoreboard failing to reflect Sheffield's grip on the game.

And they paid for that when Colin Campbell's shot rebounded off Rok Stojanovic for Nolan LaPorte to equalise.

When Sointu was called for holding, at 44:10, Steelers were again under the cosh. They killed the penalty but six seconds later conceded a second goal from American right winger LaPorte.

Brock Beukeboom shot wide in another golden opportunity to win the game for the Scots.

With 71 seconds left, Fox called a time out; his advice worked its magic and Latal levelled with 19 seconds of regular time remaining