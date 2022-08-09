Anthony DeLuca opens up on Steelers exit, drugs ban and his love for Sheffield

Anthony DeLuca during his time with the Steelers. (Dean Woolley)

DeLuca, who played 119 times for the club, went back home to north America after failing a drugs test carried out last September, in the second game of the season.

He admits using cannabis (legal in Canada) last Summer and angrily denies online speculation that he had used cocaine.

DeLuca played 31 games in the north American ECHL after leaving the UK, but believes his style is better suited to European ice hockey. Manchester Storm have been monitoring his situation, we understand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward says he was paid more in Europe than he could draw across the Atlantic.

Speaking in depth about his drugs suspension, which ends on September 21, he said initial suggestions that he had smoked cannabis on the day of the league game against Cardiff Devils were "ridiculous."

He said he scored a point on the first goal of the game (5-4 win) and stresses he couldn't have been effective had he been "high."

The truth was he had taken marijuana in the off-season for medicinal benefits and it had stayed in his system, he said on The Lindroth Hockey Podcast.

Anthony DeLuca during his time with the Steelers. (Dean Woolley)

He said the legalised nature of the use of cannabis in Canada was recognised by the National Anti-Doping Panel which only banned him for three months rather than a far longer term.

The Anti-Doping Rule Violation has cost him deeply, though.

"I lost out on a year's salary, I lost out on a year of playing in Europe, took a big reputation hit," said the Canadian winger.

"People, for some reason, don't even think it was marijuana, some people were saying it was coke and stuff.

DeLuca was speaking on the Lindroth Hockey Podcast about his exit from the Steelers.

"That is absolutely outrageous.

"I admit to my wrongdoings. It was a three-month ban for a reason."

DeLuca, 27, added: "I was loved in Sheffield and I loved Sheffield and I still do."

He said he had been quizzed by the coach and owners of Steelers at the time about whether "it was only THC (the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.)"

"I knew there was nothing else in my system. I admitted openly to my wrongdoings but I wouldn't take a bad name for something I did not do."

He described how the club studied the disciplinary findings which confirmed there was nothing else in his system.

"I didn't do it to enhance my performance. I didn't do it to cheat..or disappoint anybody.

"I did it to relax. There are medical benefits to it..that helped myself in certain situations."

He predicted that cannabis would be more legally accessible across the world in times to come, remaining listeners that alcohol was once prohibited.

"People won't even be talking about weed in years to come."

As for his future "I have been speaking to a couple of teams lately" he said, saying there had been hesitancy from some potential employers before the nature of his ban was clarified.

"There is interest in the UK, definitely not by Sheffield.

"They made that open in the paper by saying they would not sign me.

"That's completely fine, that's their choice.

"I have proved to myself I can score 20 goals in that league. If I do get back to that league this year, wherever it is, I think I want to change that narrative from 20-30!

"It hurts not getting an offer from them (Sheffield) but you move on and it is what it is.

"I love the fans there and I would love to come back for those fans, it was an unbelievable experience. Just living in Sheffield was really cool - I am definitely not closing the door to Sheffield.

"But this year I think it has been pretty clear on their end that they don't want to sign me."

*The UK Anti-Doping Chief Executive, Jane Rumble, commented: “Strict liability means an athlete is solely responsible for what is found in their system at all times, both in and out of competition, whether they had the intention to cheat or not.