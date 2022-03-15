Another injury worry for Sheffield Steelers

Evan Mosey, such an integral part of the team this season's roster, suffered a severe knock in Friday's game at Belfast Giants and couldn't play in the follow-up game the night after.

The American skater is having a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

His coach Aaron Fox said it hadn't been an unreasonable hit, but that it had caught the player in an awkward way.

He said they would no more once the medics had reviewed the imagery.

Sheffield have lost so many players to long term injuries - and have some still struggling while continuing playing - losing a player of Mosey's all-round ability would be a bitter blow.

The situation surrounding Barry Brust also needs resolving, he pulled up hurt seven minutes into the Dundee Stars home game at the start of the month and hasn't been available in the last three games.

Evan Mosey celebrates a Rob Dowd goal.

Fox said he would be surprised if the goaltender was not back between the pipes at some point, though.

On the plus side, the coach was more than satisifed by Saturday's 5-2 win in Belfast.

"We needed that, it was a huge win for us, it keeps us in it (the title race),” he said.

"I think we played a heavier game, the battle level was there.

Evan Mosey in Nottingham.

"We didn't take our chances on the Friday game and gave up some soft goals, but that game could have been different.

"On Saturday it was different, yet it could have been a 4-2 Belfast win! Both games were pretty evenly played we got the bounces and the saves on Saturday, they got them on Friday."

Fox acccepted that the renewed physical emphasis was something the team had needed to implement for the past few weeks.

"We watched back a bunch of positive stuff from earlier in the year; how our 'D' zone created a lot of offence, how physical we we were, how heavy we were in the 'D' Zone, and we were hard on pucks in the 'O' zone as well.

Action from the last Sheffield game in Fife.

"Maybe we had got a way from that a little bit, that might be with some new guys in and others out of the line up. And guys playing a little bit injured."

Sheffield must travel south then north for their games this coming weekend.

Saturday sees them in Nottingham, a rink where they have won three consecutive games, scoring 14 goals and conceding only five.

Scottish opposition has been troublesome for Steelers recently and Sheffield travel to Fife Flyers on Sunday.

They lost 5-3 there at the start of this month.