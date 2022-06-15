Another big name Sheffield Steelers star signs on for next season

Today Evan Mosey added his name to Aaron Fox's EIHL squad, following similar commitments from Jonathan Phillips, Robert Dowd, Sam Jones and Davey Phillips.

All five played for GB in the recent World Championships.

Despite a disappointing end to the tournament won by host nation Finland, GB remains ranked in the top 20 of ice hockey nations, and much of that is to do with the Steeler five.

Sheffield Steelers contingent in the GB world championships

By the time next year's edition of the Worlds is in full swing, Steelers' fans will hope Brandon Whistle will be part of the national set-up.

For now, though, the spotlight is on Mosey, the former Cardiff Devils and Nottingham Panthers' utility man.

He has won trophies at the two other EIHL teams but has yet to grab silverware at Sheffield.

“It wasn’t a tough decision from my part, I enjoyed my time with the club and was treated well" he said.

Evan Mosey against Nottingham Panthers

“I enjoy playing for Foxy, for the Steelers and in front of all of those incredible fans.

"It’s great to play in front of them night in night out, they certainly showed great support for me last year and I think all of us returning want to show them that we can compete for all the trophies.

"We have unfinished business for sure and as a collective, we want to get the job done this coming year.

“I like the squad that Aaron is putting together, it excites me and I can’t wait to get started with the boys shortly.”

Evan Mosey celebrates after scoring for Sheffield Steelers

Fox added “Evan came in and made a huge impact at both the forward and defence positions last year.

“He’s a guy who we relied on in all situations being a key guy on the Power Play and on our Penalty Kill.

“Evan’s skating is at an Elite level and we want to be a team that plays fast and really pushes the pace so having him back is a great asset for our team speed.

"It is such a huge benefit to have when building a roster that you know you have a top-four defenceman if needed or a top-nine forward with him on the roster.

Aaron Fox - glad to have a trusted player back

"It allows you to go best available with that last roster spot later in the summer."

The 33-year-old, who was born in America but has UK heritage through his father and grandparents, was the picture of versatility last season, swinging from defence to offence whenever his coach needed him.

He insists he doesn't have a favoured position - which has earned him some good-natured ribbing from club owner Tony Smith.

"His problem is that he is the swing guy and coaches love a swing guy" said Smith.

"If we are short at the back it's:'Mosey you are on D!'

"Who wants to play in defence?

"I'm sure he wants to play up front with all the glory and the goals but he plays where he is told and gets on with it. He is a valuable asset to us."

Smith said "Mosey shone at times" during the Worlds and said his impact reminded him of the way Tanner Eberle plays.