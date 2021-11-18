Andreas Valdix chases season-long deal with Sheffield Steelers

And the Swede may well be trying to win over Fox - an eye-catching performance in the weekend series could potentially lead to a season-long deal.

Goaltender Rok Stojanovic benefited from such an arrangement, now it's Valdix's turn.

Sheffield had wanted two players for the Aalborg tournament, but will now make do with the 36-year-old centre/winger, who played 126 games for Steelers in 2016-18, scoring 28+78 for 106 points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His key contribution was a pass leading to Levi Nelson's championship-winning goal in the double-overtime game against Cardiff Devils in 2017.

Head coach Aaron Fox said: "With the current injury situation we felt it was important to try and bring in a couple players on one week try outs to give us some much-needed depth for this weekend’s Continental Cup.

"The IIHF granted us one of those spots to help our roster through this period which we appreciated.

"Andreas Valdix was the player they have given us approval for and obviously is a player that isn’t a stranger to Sheffield.

Valdix scoring against Sheffield.

"I know he had some very good seasons here and it will be nice for me to have an opportunity to see where his game is at now and how he looks in our group. I know he is a very smart player and also very responsible so think he will fit in nicely."

Steelers winger Robert Dowd, a one time linemate of Valdix's, said: "Andreas can play up and down any line up, he is super smart and it will be great to have him in the line-up for the weekend

"We shared some great times on a line with Levi, I don't think Foxy could get him back as well! Valdix will fit right into the group we have here and it will be like he hasn't been away."

In October, Valdix signed an injury cover contract with Cardiff , playing five games, mainly on the fourth line.

Valdix pictured with Rob Dowd and Levi Nelson.