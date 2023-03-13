Analysis: underdog Sheffield Steelers' place in the run-in for the EIHL title

Who has the easiest run-in to the end of this pulsating EIHL season?

Will the numbers work against Steelers in the title run-in? Picture: John Uwins/Guildford Flames

You could mount a case that fourth-placed Sheffield Steelers at least have the most home games ahead, given the fact five of their remaining seven fixtures are at the Arena.

But Giants have a healthy lead at the top of the table and have only six games left, four of those at the SSE Arena Belfast.

On the other hand, Guildford Flames - beaten by Sheffield on Sunday - have two dates with bottom-of-the-league Dundee Stars.

Matt Greenfield is: Steelers' best chance of silverware

Third-place Cardiff Devils have an exceedingly tough-looking schedule - they have two games on Belfast ice and face Sheffield home and away.

Out-of-title-contention, Coventry Blaze (fifth) could play a role in where the silverware goes, too.

They have taken some big scalps lately and play at both Guildford and Cardiff.

Sheffield coach Aaron Fox says he likes to think their larger number of home games, compared to the others, can be a positive factor, although he also needs a substantial plunge in Belfast's form, too.

While Steelers were winning 4-1 at Guildford on Sunday, Giants were mirroring that scoreline at Manchester Storm.

"We have been very good on the road this year but we want to be a very good home team" said Fox.

"We should be better than we are at home, this season.

"It is a great atmosphere, the fans are unbelievable.

"For some reason, I don't think we have played as dominant at home as we would all have liked.

"Hopefully this is a good opportunity for us to find some home form."

He said they would have to "play the right way, play hard, play with some emotion...this business is about winning, it's results-based, we have got to get it done on Wednesday."

The Run-in:

Steelers: Seven left. Dundee (h) March 15th, Nottingham (h) 18th, Guildford (h) 19th, Belfast (a) 24th, Cardiff (h) 26th, Glasgow (h) April 1, Cardiff (a) 2nd.

Giants: Six left. Cardiff (h) March 18, Cardiff (h) 19th, Sheffield (h) 24th, Manchester (h) 25th, Guildford (h) April 1, Dundee (a) 2nd.

Guildford: Seven left. Glasgow (h) March 18, Sheffield (a) 19th, Coventry (a) 22nd, Dundee (a) 25th, Dundee (h) 26th, Belfast (a) April 1, Fife (h) 2nd.

