Sheffield's sporting scene was hit by a crushing blow today when it was revealed that 20-year-old international ice hockey prospect Alex Graham has been found dead.

The Dronfield athlete had been euphoric last month having been awarded his first full-year professional contract with top-flight club Sheffield Steelers.

But the prospect - who had featured in 81 games for the EIHL club over the last couple of years - passed away at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, the authorities have not made clear any possible causes behind the tragedy.

Alex Graham at Sheffield Arena

Steelers say it is impossible to comprehend the suffering his family and close friends are now going through.

For British ice hockey, it is also a blow of unimaginable proportions.

Graham was moving into a position of becoming the next truly great British player - touted even to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Tony Hand, Liam Kirk and, from the current Steelers' line-up, Robert Dowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EIHL season of 2023-24 was lined up to be a breakthrough season for the player who desperately wanted to represent his nation at senior level.

Alex Graham: his dream was a long career with Steelers and GB

Steelers' coach Aaron Fox had given him a year-long platform to demonstrate the winger's skills and strength which was backed by a growing sense of maturity both off and on the ice.

A club spokesman said today: “The Steelers are devastated to advise that Alex Graham sadly passed away this weekend.

“Everyone at the club is heartbroken by the news and wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Alex's family, friends and teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be appreciated if Alex's family could be provided time and space to take in the enormity of this tragic situation in the days ahead.”

Steelers added that the skater was “an outstanding talent about to make his mark on the professional game”.

Steelers have been hit by tragedy before.

In May 2021, Czech defenceman Marek Troncinsky, a 32-year-old husband and father of one, passed away unexpectedly.

The fact that Graham was “one of our own” - as he was introduced onto the ice pre-game - will add an extra sense of emotion for the entire club, top to bottom, and the huge Orange Army fan base.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a property in Dronfield, at around 2.50pm on Saturday, June 24. A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.”