Alex Graham gets Sheffield Steelers' 'job reference' from NHL draft pick Liam Kirk

If Alex Graham needs anyone to fight his corner for a full-time place in the EIHL, he could do worse than have Liam Kirk on his side.

Alex Graham at Cardiff picture by James Assinder

Kirk, the 106-game Steeler who went on to be drafted in the NHL, knows a thing or two about playing with good skaters and snipers.

And the Maltby man says Graham definitely has what it takes to take the step up and achieve his dream of playing at the top level.

Graham made the Sheffield Steelers' EIHL side 22 times last season, being picked more often by Sheffield Steeldogs in the NIHL league below.

GB's Liam Kirk being marked by Latvia last Saturday Photo Andy Burnham

Now many fans are hoping that will be reversed in season 2023-24, with Graham being a regular in an orange uniform.

That is backed by Kirk, who always wants to see Brits given opportunities in a league heavily laden with imports.

The former Maltby Academy student said he and Graham train together in the Summer and had been skating with him before the current GB camp.

"I was saying to Hewy and Woody (Jason Hewitt and Greg Wood) some of the stuff he does I don't even think of it...it's not even on the puck but it's away from the puck.

"Stuff he does with his stick and taking the other player's stick away to create lanes for free team mates.

"He is a very smart hockey player, he has got a lot of skill, a great shot, and he is pretty fast when he gets going as well," Kirks said on the '4000 and Counting' webcast on Youtube.

"Obviously, he is a big body out there as well" said Kirk who last season played mainly for Mikkelin Jukurit of the Finnish Liiga on loan from Arizona Coyotes.

"He has got all the tools and I think he can play at the Elite League full time.

"I watched him in the Play Offs and to be honest, him Jonna and Wis (Jonathan Phillips and Brandon Whistle) were probably one of the best lines that Steelers had.

"The offensive shifts they had, they pretty much hemmed Cardiff in the zone for a lot of that semi-final when they were out there.