Alex Graham embraces Sheffield Steelers' goal target in first complete EIHL season

Alex Graham says a 10-goal target, set for him by Steelers' coach Aaron Fox, is a measure of the trust the team boss has in him ahead of his first full-time EIHL season.

Alex Graham in action

The double-digit tally was the same, or more, than imports Tomas Pitule, Brandon McNally, Mason Mitchell, Adam Raska, Evan Mosey and Marco Vallerand managed, for numerous reasons, in season 2022-23.

But the estimate only drives the Dronfield winger on to make a success of the opportunity of his first season long EIHL contract.

"I think that number is good," he said.

Steelers' coach Aaron Fox

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like that he has got the trust in me, you can never put a number on exactly how many you are going to get or not get so it is hard to say.

"But I am looking forward to it."

Graham said living the life of an athlete: "Is a hard thing to do, it is physically demanding and mentally also, probably, but I am doing what I love and what I have chosen to do. I will be happy to do this for as long as I can."

He said he eventually wanted to become a top-six forward: "Yes, and I hope I am there for the long run. I really want to make the most out of it."

Evan Mosey

Graham, who only turned 20 earlier this year, cannot remember much about the first Steelers' game he watched from the stands as a young fan, but recalled his folks had only taken him out of their curiosity in ice hockey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know why, we went just out of pure interest, but I took to it at once and I said: 'I want to do that.'

"And now how many years later, here I am doing it...I am finally getting the opportunity to play full time and in front of all those fans!"

Graham played 22 times for Steelers last season, proving to coach Fox that he was not only an exciting prospect but was disciplined in his defensive work.

Sadly, last season ended without a trophy for the team though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think there was frustration through the whole group that we didn't come out at the end with anything to show for the work we had put in" he said.

However, Graham will be hitting the gym with NHL draftee Liam Kirk and Steelers' strength and conditioning coach Mike Mawer to get off to the best possible start.

"I am working out with Kirky and Mike over the summer and I am sure we'll be on the ice in a month or two maybe to put it all into action before the pre-season gets going."