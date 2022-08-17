Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen makes a point.

But the 'assist' he made off the ice this Summer may end up being his most important for the team.

Saxrud-Danielsen had left Sheffield earlier this year to sign for one of his old clubs, Storhamar, back in his native Norway, the club where he played alongside goaltender Oskar Östlund - who has now signed for the South Yorkshire title-chasers.

"Oskar and I talked over the summer and I gave his name to Foxy (coach Aaron Fox) for him to check out" said Saxrud-Danielsen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I told Oskar all about the Steelers, the Steelers' fans, and Sheffield as a city and he found that to be a no-brainer for him.

"He had some bad luck over the last two seasons with coaches getting fired and new owners et cetera.

"He is a game-winning goalie with a championship to show for it (2017-2018; Storhamar.)

"He's a great guy off the ice, professional and I think he will do very good in Sheffield.

Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen fights in a Nottingham game .

"The only bad thing about him it’s that hes Swedish - that's a Norway vs Sweden joke!"

Saxrud-Danielsen, who recorded a plus 20 in the league plus-minus statistics for Steelers last season believes Östlund will manage to win over the fans.

Compared with other netminders he has played with, he says: "I rate Oskar way up there, one of the two best I know."

Östlund, who signed for Steelers in June, has a two-year deal with the clulb.

Oskar Östlund in action. (Courtesy of Sheffield Steelers)

He hopes to build a wall around the Arena net - after all, he once trained as a brick layer!

The goalie will also be completing his MBA studies at the University of Sheffield.

He said: "I was always interested in studying but wanted to be in an area I was settled so I was not taking courses on the internet.

"Aaron called me and asked whether I would like to study, too? I said: 'Yeah why not!' I did not hesitate.