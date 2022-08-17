News you can trust since 1887
Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen latest Sheffield Steelers assist could be his most important

Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen scored 20 assists for Sheffield Steelers in his 69 games for the EIHL club.

By Bob Westerdale
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 1:30 pm
Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen makes a point.
But the 'assist' he made off the ice this Summer may end up being his most important for the team.

Saxrud-Danielsen had left Sheffield earlier this year to sign for one of his old clubs, Storhamar, back in his native Norway, the club where he played alongside goaltender Oskar Östlund - who has now signed for the South Yorkshire title-chasers.

"Oskar and I talked over the summer and I gave his name to Foxy (coach Aaron Fox) for him to check out" said Saxrud-Danielsen.

"I told Oskar all about the Steelers, the Steelers' fans, and Sheffield as a city and he found that to be a no-brainer for him.

"He had some bad luck over the last two seasons with coaches getting fired and new owners et cetera.

"He is a game-winning goalie with a championship to show for it (2017-2018; Storhamar.)

"He's a great guy off the ice, professional and I think he will do very good in Sheffield.

Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen fights in a Nottingham game .

"The only bad thing about him it’s that hes Swedish - that's a Norway vs Sweden joke!"

Saxrud-Danielsen, who recorded a plus 20 in the league plus-minus statistics for Steelers last season believes Östlund will manage to win over the fans.

Compared with other netminders he has played with, he says: "I rate Oskar way up there, one of the two best I know."

Östlund, who signed for Steelers in June, has a two-year deal with the clulb.

Oskar Östlund in action. (Courtesy of Sheffield Steelers)

He hopes to build a wall around the Arena net - after all, he once trained as a brick layer!

The goalie will also be completing his MBA studies at the University of Sheffield.

He said: "I was always interested in studying but wanted to be in an area I was settled so I was not taking courses on the internet.

"Aaron called me and asked whether I would like to study, too? I said: 'Yeah why not!' I did not hesitate.

"From that talk, it was a fast decision and I signed mid or late June."

