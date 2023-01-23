Aaron Fox's 68 per cent win record at Sheffield Steelers compares favourably with the top echelon of club coaches from the past.

Robert Dowd

But when any coach loses a game or two - or even when their team wins and plays below par - questions are asked on social media now more than ever before.

Fans are entitled to their views of course - and the vast majority are supportive of Fox, whose team is three points behind the leaders in the EIHL division and is competing in the Challenge Cup semi-final first leg, this week.

But there are some who would cheerfully chop and change personnel whenever the going gets rough.

A crunching tackle by Scott Allen

Such was the situation last Saturday night when Sheffield lost 2-4 at home to Glasgow Clan.

In fairness, Steelers did not merely drop two title points but played a sterile, lifeless brand of hockey the Arena is just not used to seeing.

While the Saturday night knives were suddenly out for Fox - and even the Smith family ownership - most of it passed Fox by.

He insulates himself from the web, for the most part.

Steelers coach Aaron Fox,

"I am not a social media guy at all," said the coach.

"I don't have Facebook or Instagram.

"I follow Twitter for NHL, NFL, and other sports, stuff like that. I am not on it very often."

Fox says he is accountable, though.

"I look myself in the mirror and know what I bring to the table."

He said he had a passion and a strong work ethic: "I can guarantee you that nobody is more disappointed after a loss than I am."

He admitted he was not perfect and that nobody in the business could entirely avoid mistakes.

"I can look myself in the mirror and know I do what I can."

Sheffield players held a behind-closed-doors meeting after the loss to Clan.

Fox said players sometimes do not always choose to vocalise their feelings, but when things were not going well it was good to have an open forum.

He said there were no "selfish me-first players" in the group.

The team rallied after the chat and beat Manchester Storm 4-2 on Sunday - getting the "crowd back on our side."

Fox said that win did not make up for the defeat on Saturday, when his side lacked a competitive edge and there were no positives to take forward.

That was one of the reasons why he mixed up the forward lines, to avoid further staleness.