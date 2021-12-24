Wednesday's 3-2 win over Glasgow Clan at the Arena had some wobbly moments - only a late, late rally delivered the points to the Arena club.

Losing a third of their last nine home games isn't a huge worry, but that record is not as good as the team losing just two of a dozen matches away from South Yorkshire.

Included in the four home defeats this season was the 4-5 slip to Nottingham Panthers in the Challenge Cup last month.

With a huge crowd expected on Boxing Day, against the same opponents, that cannot be repeated.

Sheffield coach Aaron Fox said: "They won that dead rubber game (Steelers had already qualified into the next Cup round) it was a night where we were managing our game to make sure we were ready for the next night down at Guildford Flames, (a more important League match) so I sort of throw that away.

"We have played well on the road and Nottingham have played well here" added the coach.

"I think we have been a better road team than we've been at home, that is something we have got to figure out, we need to be a little better at home. In front of 9,000 fans, it seems like a pretty good night to do it."

Top of the EIHL table Steelers are 13 points ahead of Panthers, who are in sixth spot.

