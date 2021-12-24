Aaron Fox makes demand of his Sheffield Steelers’ players ahead of bumper Boxing Day clash
If there is one area that Sheffield Steelers would love to tweak and improve on, it's home form.
Wednesday's 3-2 win over Glasgow Clan at the Arena had some wobbly moments - only a late, late rally delivered the points to the Arena club.
Losing a third of their last nine home games isn't a huge worry, but that record is not as good as the team losing just two of a dozen matches away from South Yorkshire.
Included in the four home defeats this season was the 4-5 slip to Nottingham Panthers in the Challenge Cup last month.
With a huge crowd expected on Boxing Day, against the same opponents, that cannot be repeated.
Sheffield coach Aaron Fox said: "They won that dead rubber game (Steelers had already qualified into the next Cup round) it was a night where we were managing our game to make sure we were ready for the next night down at Guildford Flames, (a more important League match) so I sort of throw that away.
"We have played well on the road and Nottingham have played well here" added the coach.
"I think we have been a better road team than we've been at home, that is something we have got to figure out, we need to be a little better at home. In front of 9,000 fans, it seems like a pretty good night to do it."
Top of the EIHL table Steelers are 13 points ahead of Panthers, who are in sixth spot.