Back-to-back wins over Cardiff Devils represent a hell of an achievement, whether they are challenge matches or not.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last weekend's home and away pre-season victories for Sheffield Steelers might not bring them a single point, but the club now has the knowledge they can beat a very good team which has trained and played weeks longer than they have.

Coach Aaron Fox must be more than content with his continued super-high standing of goaltending, stronger defence and speedy, versatile attacking units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a memorable weekend, too for newly-appointed skipper Robert Dowd.

Overtime win for Steelers at Cardiff Pic by James Assinder

Fox stressed there had been no sentiment involved in selecting the Great Britain player as captain.

Dowd wore the 'C' for the first time, as Steelers beat Devils at home 1-0 and then sneaked a 4-3 overtime victory away.

These were intriguing contests, exhibitions or not.

Sheffield looked measured defensively and dangerous offensively in the first game and showed great character to overcome what should have been a fitter opponent.It will be a weekend Dowd won't forget.

Robert Dowd, skipper pic Dean Woolley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fox insists no sense of nostalgia affected his judgement to promote a player who first pulled on a Steelers' jersey in 2006-7.

"I think he just oozes passion, he bleeds orange" said Fox.

The coach said his decision was based on: Hhow hard he plays every single night" the fact he was coach's Most Valuable Player in 2021-22 and the fact: "You never get an off night from him, from the effort side of things.

"He sticks up for his team-mates, those are all intangibles from someone who is going to lead your group. He scores 20-30 a year and that is a pretty decent quality as well" added Fox.

"He is very passionate about this honour and I think we will actually get a little bit more out of him (in performances.)"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As important as Dowd's role is, Fox is satisfied he is not the only player who will influence the dressing room.

"We are not a one-leader team in that room, Dowdy is obviously the face of it right now, the head of that leadership group, but we have got eight to 10 guys in that room who are veterans and have played at very high levels."

When they speak, others listen, he said.

Saturday's home meeting with Cardiff hinted at such unity. The line pairing of Scott Allen and Mark Simpson was hugely watchable and Brett Neumann enjoyed regular puck supply.

Neumann dented Rotherham-born goalie Ben Bowns' helmet with one shot after a sweeping move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Patrick Watling, Steeler have a consummate playmaker. He scored his first goal in an orange shirt, after benefitting from Niklas Nevalainen's blocked drive.

Devils improved but their offensive thrust was stalled by intelligent defending from the likes of Brien Diffley and Colton Saucerman, as well as the ever-impressing shut-out merchant Matt Greenfield in goal.

The art of penalty killing played a key part too.

Sunday's return challenge game, in front of a sell-out Welsh crowd, saw Steelers outgun Devils early on with Watling nicking his second of the weekend.

But with Joey Martin levelling on the power play and Kevin Tansey ejected for charging, it became a different game and a second PP effort from Cole Sanford followed by a strike from Jamie Arniel gave Cardiff a 3-1 advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steelers may have conceded three in 10 minutes, but they are made of different stuff than last season. Watling (PP) and Kameron Keilly brought up 3-3 and a spell of overtime in which Allen's goal handed the visitors what Fox described as a "character win.