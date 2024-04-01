A first for Niklas Nevalainen as Sheffield Steelers storm to another a win at Manchester

Steelers celebrate their 5-4 win at Manchester Storm. Pictures: Manchester Storm

The Finnish defenceman was on the mark in overtime to maintain their championship-winning rhythm.

He’d previously helped the club with 23 assists but this was his first goal of the campaign, and it delivered a 5-4 win at sold-out Manchester Storm.

Coach Aaron Fox was delighted to see the blue-liner get off the mark.

He also noted that there had been a welcome intensity in the dead-rubber game, even though Sheffield didn’t need the points.

Sheffield are looking good as they cruise towards the Play Offs.

Manchester had started the night in a creditable fourth place in the EIHL pecking order, albeit some 28 points behind the champions.

And they took the lead through Matt Murphy inside four minutes on the power play, with Nevalainen sitting out a Delay of Game penalty.

Niklas Nevalainen's moment of glory at Manchester. Picture: Manchester Storm

Patrick Watling equalised at 12:05, but Storm were on a roll and Johnny Corneil put them ahead for a second time, at 24:50.

Sheffield are champions for a reason, though, and have strength in depth.

At the half way point, they levelled at 2-2 through Patrick Harper on the power play.

Storm had faded towards the end of their 4-1 loss at Dundee Stars the night before and they conceded goals to Mark Simpson and Patrick Watling before the second interval.

Steelers bench happy at Manchester. Picture: Manchester Storm

But the gutsy Altrincham side weren’t going to be steamrollered.

Callum Fryer scored their third of the night and then equalised as Joe Morrow made it all square at 57:02.

Sheffield won with Nevalainen’s strike, assisted by Scott Allen and Mark Simpson.

Storm boss Matt Ginn rued the fact his side had chances in the extra period, but said he was proud of the resilience of his group.

The victory over the Pennines ensured Steelers remain 14 points ahead at the top of the league with just three regular-season games remaining.

Attendance: 2,450