Hundreds of athletes descended on Sheffield for their Indoor Athletics Championships

Hundreds of athletes from Universities and Colleges across the UK descended on the EIS Arena in Sheffield for their Indoor Athletics Championships.

Teams from Sheffield Hallam and Sheffield Universities performed well competing against prestigious UK specialist sports institutions such as Loughborough, Brunel, Birmingham and Cardiff.

In the women's competition Sheffield Uni finished 6th and Sheffield Hallam 10th out of 78 teams entered and in the Men's competition Sheffield Hallam were 13th and Sheffield Uni 17th out of 82 teams.

The best performances for the Sheffield Hallam Team came from George Heppinstall (Coach Trevor Fox) 2nd in the Pole Vault with 4.93metres, Leonie Ashmeade (Coach Lewis Samuel) 2nd in the 60metres final in a personal best of 7.37secs and 2022 Commonwealth heptathlon bronze medallist Jade O'Dowda (Coach John Lane) 5th in the Shot Putt with 13.05metres.

For the Sheffield Uni Team Adelaide Omitowoju (Coach Benjamin Davies) was 2nd in the Triple Jump with 12.36metres, Frederica Richards 5th in the 3000metres in a pb of 9min 27.13secs and Isaac Marsh (Coach John Henson) 6th in the 200m final in 22.17secs after posting a lifetime best of 21.80secs in his semi-final.

Another local athlete, from City of Sheffield & Dearne A C, competing for Leeds Beckett University set a superb lifetime best of 21.22secs by over half a second in placing 2nd in his 200metres final putting him 4th in the UK Under 23 Ranking Lists for this year.

