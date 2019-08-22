How Sheffield boxer Callum Beardow is giving something back to the gym that gave to him

Callum Beardow and his team

At the age of 13, Callum was a sporty young man with natural skills in just about any sports but when his father brought him into the boxing gym of what used to be called Woodseats ABC, that was the start of his boxing ambitions.

Callum said that he would train there once a week, then elevated to twice a week. “It was ten, eleven years ago I started and I’ve just never looked back.”

He said that after a year or two he began wanting to compete and started coaching, helping out in his gym.

Callum Beardow with his gym

Callum, now 24, said: “I started from there on and now I’m living my dream. Professional boxing is what I wanted to do since I was a teenager.”.

He has been a helping hand in his gym and that didn’t stop even throughout his boxing injuries and getting his professional boxer status this past year.

He added: “I’ve worked with young lads who’ve got attitude problems and some that might’ve been chucked out of school, but when they get brought here you see them change. You see a change in personality.

“Boxing is a confidence builder - you see a lot of really shy, closed off kids with rounded shoulders, then all of the sudden their chests start to puff up and they start speaking a little bit more. You get a conversation out of them, they tell you what they did at school - that, to me is just as amazing as seeing a lad become a boxer and win a title - it’s another challenge overcome. ” Said Callum.

Callum explained how their gym has been growing with more youngsters wanting to box and university students coming to use their facilities.

The gym has expanded since the cruiserweight first started but Callum said there was still work to do. He said that they have had up to 60 people trying to train all at once.