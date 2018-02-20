Will power earns Hallam vital point

Nottingham University 1, Sheffield Hallam 1

One shot, one goal. That’s all it took last Sunday for the Sheffield Hallam men’s side to secure a point at table topping University of Nottingham.

The result, along with Doncaster’s defeat away at Deeside and Bowdon thrashing Cannock, means the Abbeydale outfit move up a place in their quest to avoid relegation from the England Hockey League North Conference.

The hosts started at a frenetic pace with Sheffield hardly getting a touch. It seemed inevitable that Nottingham’s pressure would lead to a goal and this was realised in the eighth minute when Howard Iffla neatly scored with a reverse stick shot in to the roof of the net.

The second half was played out in similar fashion with Nottingham being able to have free run of the park. In Sheffield’s goal was Rory McCallum who was becoming more and more a major thorn in Nottingham’s quest for more goals.

McCallum, who is actually a student at the University of Nottingham, repeatedly denied the Nottingham students and put on a man-of the match performance to keep his side in the match.

Eventually, with less than two minutes left on the clock, Sheffield forced their first penalty corner of the match.

Up stepped player-coach Will Hearne to slot the ball past Jack Tranter in the home goal.

This Sunday, the team entertain third placed Loughborough Students.

Sheffield Ladies’ second team went 1-0 up very early in their Yorkshire Division One match with a goal in the first two minutes through a well taken rebound from Sophie Ward. Pocklington hit back at the start of the second half to level the match.

Sheffield were awarded a penalty corner with just 40 seconds left.

Miriam Hide was able to pick up the rebound and place it towards the bottom right corner for Hannah Shorter to get the final touch to win the match 2-1.

Sheffield men’s second team won 2-0 against a tough Driffield side to notch their 8th win in a row, accumulating a very handy 24 points and scoring 46 goals in the process.

With top of the table Doncaster beating third placed Marton Furness, Sheffield find themselves four points ahead of Marton in second place, just two points behind Doncaster. Penalty corners were finished off by Tom Brammer and Myles King in turn to give Sheffield a 2-0 cushion going in to half time.

A cagey second half produced few goal scoring opportunities for either team and resulted in Josh Parkinson and the team earning their first clean sheet of the season.